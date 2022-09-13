Dierseruvwe's double helps Shaymen to much-needed win over Gateshead

The Shay

After a dour first-half, Halifax capitalised on two awful errors at the back from the visitors to earn themselves a precious three points.

It wasn't the convincing victory Town fans might have hoped for, but The Shaymen just needed a win, however it came.

There's still lots of room for improvement, but after their terrible start, that's now seven points from nine for Halifax.

Gateshead keeper Daniel Langley saw far more of the ball than anyone else early on, with Town forcing him to go long rather than play out from the back.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it kept coming back to him in a scrappy, messy start.

Town were better off the ball than on it, although their pressing was sporadic at best. The hosts were ragged and untidy in possession, not building any pressure and lacking a threat.

Gateshead were more assured and controlled; Sam Johnson raced off his line to keep out Adam Campbell's shot from Will Harris' sharp through ball.

What was good from Town came through Matty Warburton on his first, long awaited start of the season, but he couldn't do it all by himself.

It was a poor game played between two teams who looked like they'd only won once each so far this season.

Chances were non-existent from open play, but from a Warburton free-kick half-an-hour in, Dierseruvwe should have done better than a tame header that Langley tipped behind.

The lethargy is the game was summed up by Town's repeated reluctance to press Langley when the keeper had the ball, with the match grinding to a halt every time.

Gateshead's attacks were infrequent but carried more menace about them with some nice inter-play and inventiveness, even if it wasn't executed.

Jordan Keane and Jamie Stott looked vulnerable at the back, but thankfully had a commanding Jesse Debrah in-between them.

Town were making hard work of it going forward, with any glimpses of promise outweighed by a stark lack of cohesion, intensity or finesse.

Warburton and Angelo Capello seemed the only Town players prepared to inject some energy and ideas into Halifax's play. Other than them it was too predictable, too risk averse and too easy to defend against.

But The Shay came alive a few minutes after the restart when, after Jack Senior intercepted a sloppy pass, Warburton found Dierseruvwe with a cute pass and he finished well across goal.

Another error at the back, this time a sloppy header, led to Dierseruvwe's second not long afterwards when the Town striker unleashed a rocket of a low shot from the edge of the box.

Without a goal so far this season, then two in one night.

Gateshead were without a clean sheet this season, and you could see why from their calamitous mistakes, but Dierseruvwe produced two quality finishes to take advantage.

The relief was palpable, the weight almost visibly lifted from Halifax's shoulders; Debrah burst forward lifting the ball over an opponent, Capello sprinted down the right, ghosting away from a Gateshead defender.

It had been a long time in coming but there was finally some flair and exuberance about the hosts.

Substitute Tom Allan brought a save from Johnson on the hour mark though, a reminder the game was far from won.

Sam Minihan should have sealed it with a volley from the corner of the six-yard box but Langley kept it out.

The keeper then gifted the ball to Dierseruvwe, but he rushed his shot harmlessly wide with the keeper off his line.

Gateshead tried in vain to exert some serious pressure on Town before Owen Gallacher was sent-off for a second booking late on.

Halifax: Johnson, Keane, Debrah, Stott, Minihan, Hunter, Gilmour, Warburton (Spence 65), Senior, Capello (Harker 85), Dierseruvwe (Slew 70). Subs not used: Golden, Arthur.

Scorer: Dierseruvwe (51, 55)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 3

Gateshead: Langley, Tinkler, Storey, Mills, Gallacher, Bailey (Hasani 90), Ward (Yussuf 77), Olley, Campbell, Blackett (Allan 57), Harris. Subs not used: Montgomery, Forbes.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 3

Attendance: 1,625

Referee: Scott Jackson