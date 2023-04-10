LNER Community Stadium. (Photo by Emma Simpson/Getty Images)

After their heroics against Wrexham, Milli Alli and Mani Dieseruvwe were at it again for Town, with the former opening the scoring before a brace from the latter.

It's now back-to-back wins for the first time since December, one defeat in ten and the first time this season Town have scored three goals in consecutive games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evidence continues to mount that Town are finally starting to build something, finally starting to show what they're capable of and offering reasons to be hopeful for the future.

Halifax were far superior here in every department and it was over as a contest long before full-time.

The first 20 minutes of play was in stark contrast to the high-octane intensity of the Wrexham game.

Dieseruvwe dragged a couple of shots wide from outside the box in a first quarter that dragged too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town had done what was needed though as the away side, composed and controlled on the ball and being switched-on out of possession, leaving no gaps and pressing well.

Halifax looked the hungrier side, York were flat.

Pacey forward Shaqai Forde was lively but lacked an end product, otherwise the hosts offered nothing.

Mitch Hancox cleared Jamie Stott's header off the line from a corner midway through the first-half, shortly before Alli produced another for the scrapbook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will teams learn not to let him shoot from range? The Town hotshot nudged the ball to his right 25 yards out, shifted his bodyweight, opening his body out and, well, you know what comes next. A delightful curling shot from 25 yards out of the keeper's reach and into the bottom corner.

Alli once again stinging like a bee after floating like a butterfly.

The goal only pressed home Halifax's superiority. There was much more flow and cohesion about The Shaymen, they were passing and moving, bobbing and weaving, winning 50-50's and quicker to loose balls.

York's first effort of the game didn't arrive until five minutes before the break, when Alex Hurst's header was comfortably saved by Sam Johnson,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Crookes then cleared Jamie Cooke's shot off the line after he had nicked the ball ahead of York keeper Ryan Whitely.

Hurst had a shot over the bar as well before half-time, but it was tame stuff from York. There had been much more energy and zip about Halifax.

Uncharacteristically poor defending by Tylor Golden allowed Alex Whittle to latch onto Forde's through ball, but Whittle's shot lacked conviction.

Alli's next effort certainly didn't and was turned behind by Whitley after the Town man had again caused panic at the back, with opponents backing off, waiting in fear for what was to come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Halifax loanee Manny Duku was brought on after an hour, with York badly in need of pepping up.

A second was looking almost inevitable for Town, but they didn't take advantage of some promising positions against a creaky York defence.

The hosts were badly exposed again when Halifax nicked the ball in midfield and Harvey Gilmour burst upfield before his incisive through ball played in Dieseruvwe, who blasted in one on one.

And the duo were at it again not long afterwards when a wonderful dinked cross by Gilmour picked out Dieseruvwe to the left of the box, who looped a header back across goal and in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was bordering on a battering. York were frail, brittle and beaten, Town were swarming all over them, oozing confidence and authority.

York: Whitley, Duckworth, Ellis, Crookes, Whittle, McLaughlin, Hurst (Duku 60), Dyson, Hancox, Forde, Rowe (Kouhyar 69). Subs not used: Campbell, Kouogun.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corners: 3

Halifax: Johnson, A Senior, Stott, J Senior, Golden (Warburton 73), Gilmour (Keane 83), Hunter, Capello, Alli (O'Rourke 76), Dieseruvwe, Cooke. Subs not used: Harker, Arthur.

Scorers: Alli (24), Dieseruvwe (63, 70)

Shots on target: 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 4

Attendance: 6,251 (649 away)

Referee: Aaron Bannister

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad