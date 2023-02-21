Andrew Dallas had put the visitors ahead at half-time, but The Shaymen battled back for a point for the second time in four days.

Town grew into the game at Boreham Wood on Saturday but reverted to type in a hugely underwhelming opening half.

But they got better after the interval here, earning themselves a point that offers some encouragement.

The Shay. Photo: Marcus Branston

It's now one win in 12 though, excluding penalties. Points are all well and good, but where on earth are the wins?

Callum Howe headed just wide inside the opening few minutes for the visitors, while Dallas dragged a shot wide from the left of the box ten minutes later.

They were the highlights of a turgid first quarter of the contest that refused to come to life.

Both teams were organised, structured and disciplined off the ball.

But on it they were dreadfully disappointing, passes going astray, poor decision-making, power-puff in attack.

Jesse Debrah took it upon himself to do something about the malaise, striding forward out of defence, but like most Town attacks, only got so far before it fizzled out.

Halifax had worked the ball alright at times, hinting at something approaching control of the game.

Too often though, The Shaymen turned sideways and back in decent areas rather than taking a risk and trying a killer pass.

Dallas edged Solihull in-front when he looped a header over the stranded Sam Johnson from a deep left wing cross.

Town should have made first contact with the cross, especially considering Dallas isn’t the tallest, while Johnson's positioning had to be questioned too.

The keeper then hesitated in claiming a high cross very close to him, prompting the home fans to vent their frustrations at their side's timidity and passiveness.

There were cries of “forward” from some Town fans as Halifax struggle to penetrate the visitors.

Only three of Halifax's 16 home league goals this season have come in the first-half of games. Hardly a surprise on this evidence.

Solihull hadn't been stretched or put under enough pressure, and Ryan Boot hadn't had a save to make by half-time.

The closest Town had come was a shot on the turn by Dieseruvwe that was blocked inside the box.

Meagre offerings, even by the standards of the division's second lowest scorers.

The South Stand did their best to rouse their team after the restart, despite being given nothing to shout about by the hour mark other than a couple of corners.

Town were in uproar when referee Steven Copeland waved play on despite Angelo Capello being barged over in the box, the latest of a series of decisions that enraged the home supporters.

That at least fired Halifax up a bit, and their sense of injustice and indignation carried them to an equaliser with their first shot on target when Dieseruvwe produced a lovely finish on the turn from the edge of the box.

Max Wright, who was leading the charge for Town, embarked on a thrilling run into the right side of the box before his cross-shot was somehow put over from a yard by Dieseruvwe at the far post, although he was offside anyway.

Wright, soon to be surprisingly withdrawn, sent in another terrific cross from the right soon afterwards, but Dieseruvwe inexplicably missed making contact with it eight yards out.

It had been a long wait, but Halifax had upped their game and the contest had come to life.

There was much more intensity, hunger and aggression about The Shaymen now, and they looked the likelier winners.

The game was stretched in the final stages, but there wasn't enough quality from either team to take advantage.

Sub Louis White and Alli had late efforts at goal, but fatigue seemed to be trumping composure, with both sides increasingly sloppy on the ball.

Substitute Josh Kelly could have won it at the death for Solihull but Johnson kept out his show to preserve a deserved point for Town.

Halifax: Johnson, A Senior, Debrah, Stott, Golden, Gilmour, Hunter, Capello (White 88), Alli, Wright (O'Rourke 73), Dieseruvwe. Subs not used: Keane, Slew, Cooke.

Scorer: Dieseruvwe (64)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 2

Solihull: Boot, Clarke, Howe, Gudger, Mills, Osborne, Maycock (Sbarra 72), Whelan, Barnett, Dallas (Kelly 82), Cybulski (Beck 66). Subs not used: Donawa, Roberts.

Scorer: Dallas (34)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 2

Attendance: 1,387

Referee: Steve Copeland

