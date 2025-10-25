"Disappointed with the goal, but pleased with the efforts," says Lakeland after Town's 1-1 draw with York

Town boss Adam Lakeland admitted he was disappointed with the manner of York's equaliser but praised the efforts of his players after Halifax's 1-1 draw with The Minstermen.

WIll Harris put Town in-front early in the game before Halifax survived wave after wave of York pressure, only to concede through Ollie Pearce's equaliser five minutes from the end of normal time.

"Tough game, I thought we started really well," Lakeland said.

"Some of our play in the first-half was really good.

"We were a a bit loose out of possession, I thought we were a bit passive, it was a bit too easy for them to play through our shape.

"Second-half, we struggled to retain the ball, we didn't show enough composure and that didn't allow us to stem their waves of attack.

"That saw us sat in a bit and just having to do a lot of defending, a lot of work without the ball, a lot of defending the box.

"Credit to the players for showing good character, resilience, grit. I thought we defended the box well.

"Disappointed with the goal, but pleased with the efforts really."

The goal came when Halifax keeper Sam Johnson was unable to keep hold of a corner, and Pearce converted the loose ball from close range.

"It's an error. I know the lads were saying his hand was pulled, it's not," said the Halifax manager.

"It's an error, but Sam's had a fantastic game, some of his saves were the Sam Johnson of old so I'm not going to be too critical of him.

"But it's not a foul, he's got to hold onto the ball."

Lakeland added: "For all their good play and quality, the number of balls they put in the box that we defended.

"When they have got things on target, Sam's been equal to everything up to that point, so then to just let a ball go loose from a corner is incredibly frustrating.

"But that's football."

York were the dominant side for the vast majority of the game, putting Town under almost constant pressure after falling behind.

"You expect that, they're bringing a quater of a million pound striker off the bench," said Lakeland.

"We're really stretched at the minute and we're very limited with what options we have on the bench, so it's hard for us to make too many positive changes.

"That game is crying out for a David Kawa, somebody with a bit of pace to come on and stretch the pitch, and put the opposition on the back foot, make them drop, which might give you the space to play and get control.

"We just haven't got that option available to us at the minute.

"We're working with what we've got and that's a bit frustrating, but I just can't fault the players.

"It shouldn't surprise anybody, the character and the grit they've shown, because they've showed it all season.

"Even early on in the season when there were a lot of people questioning me, there were a lot of people questioning us bringing some young players in, there were people questioning us having lads stepping up from the National League North, and we had some difficult spells in games where we maybe went behind.

"But we've showed unbelievable character on numerous occasions to come back and draw or win games, so it doesn't surprise me seeing that grit and that spirit because I know we've got it in abundance.

"That's probably what makes the goal we've conceded that bit more disappointing because it's come from an error as opposed to a really good bit of play or a banger.

"But we've got to take the positives out of it, as we always do, and it shows again that we can be competitive on our day with the best teams in the division.

"But where they were much better than us today was in possession of the ball, and we've got to keep working hard to be better."

Lakeland felt his team was hard done-by from referee Richard Aspinall.

"I thought that, as you do find in some of these games with some officials, the bigger club got more of the decisions," he said.

"I thought there were some really poor decisions and I felt there was a hell of a lot more of the contentious ones that went the way of the opposition.

"I do have to give the linesman credit because Will Harris is offside, he didn't look it at the time but he is, but Cookie's got to score, he's got a free header.

"He's got to hit the target, if he hits the target, he scores. He's not got a good contact, it's then hit Will and gone in, and he's offside.

"They've got the one right with the goal for them, because it's not a foul, despite us appealing for it.

"As for their disallowed goal, I'm not sure because I've not had the chance to see it back yet."

The game saw the club's highest home attendance of the season so far, and Lakeland hopes the extra fans that came to the game will keep returning.

"Hopefully, because it's great they're here in their numbers today but if they want to keep pushing the team on to finish as high as we possibly can, they're no good just turning up when York come to town, they need to turn up every game," he said.

"Probably the most frustrating thing about that from my perspective is we've played miles better than that and been miles more entertaining than that when we've had 1,200, 1,300 here.

"And that 1,200, 1,300, they know how this team's capable of playing. I just hope that because we've had an inflated crowd today, because the way the game's been, and it's been a bit more of a rearguard action, which is probably what they've got fed up of watching in recent years, that they don't go away that it's same old, same old and it stops them from coming again.

"We've got a good team, we've got some good players, we're playing a good brand of football, but we're still learning.

"I know Stuart's not been there too long as manager but a lot of that York squad have been there for two or three seasons and they amassed a ridiculous number of points last year and didn't go up via the play-offs.

"We've been together since July and we're two points behind them in the league.

"Yes, it's good to see more Halifax supporters here today, and I really hope they come again next week in the FA Cup because that'll be another difficult game and another game where we'll need to show that grit and steel.

"But it'd be tremendous to see them here week in, week out because this place was electric today.

"Obviously York have brought a decent number of fans, and they've played their part in that, but so have our supporters as well."