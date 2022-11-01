Dorking postponement is "far from ideal" preparation for Saturday's FA Cup clash, says Town boss Millington

Chris Millington. Photo: Marcus Branston

The match was called off earlier today (Tuesday) due to a waterlogged pitch at The Shay, the second time the fixture has had to be postponed.

And Millington was frustrated to see the game chalked off.

"It's very disappointing, we're off the back of a good win against Oldham and the lads scrapping their way to victory in a very challenging situation, with the opposition having such a big following and outnumbering our home fans," he said.

"We were looking forward to playing Dorking where our fans would be the greater voice.

"We know that Dorking have got some problems with the number of important players they've got missing.

"So it felt like, all of a sudden, for the first time this season, we might have an opportunity to exploit someone else's bad luck when our bad luck's been exploited by others previously.

"And to have that opportunity taken away is a bit disappointing.

"But we face these things head on and we go steaming forward into Ebbsfleet."

Millington added: "It's very disruptive, it means that certain players who would have expected to play tonight may not get the opportunity to start the game on Saturday.

"So there's disruption there.

"We've prepared our training week around a two-game week, which is now a one-game week, so there's disruption there.

"It's frustrating we can't have the best preparation possible for a really important game because of a game being cancelled at this stage.

"So it's far from ideal but we've faced a lot of challenging situations so far this season that were unpredictable and were thrown at us from all angles and we've started to come through that and show what a resilient group we are.

"So it's just another opportunity for us to prove our resilience."

When asked if there would have been changes to his starting line-up for the game, the Town manager said: "There would have been probably three changes, the reason I say probably is because somebody would have been going through a late fitness test, which I was doubtful they would come through."

Millington didn't feel removing the Dorking game from what is a busy schedule for Town was necessarily a good thing.

"I don't see it as a positive really, we'll try to manage the situation to our advantage," he said.

"But we'd gone through our thorough preparations based on the fact we'd be playing two games this week and we're now two days into the week and that situation changes.

"So it doesn't help us."

Millington said he was set to discuss plans over training with the rest of his staff, but on whether Town would now be training on Wednesday, which is usually a rest day, he said: "That throws up its own problems training three days in the run-up to a game, so we'll do it in the best possible way."

