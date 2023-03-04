Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town in the National League.
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Dorking are insistent theu want to try and play out from the back but they’re not really succeeding at the moment. Town need to keep pressing them high up the pitch
Nice cross by Cooke towards O’Rourke, who can’t really divert the ball goalwards but he was offside anyway
Dorking again made to make a mistake after good pressure high up the pitch from Town, chance for another Debrah long throw
Town nick the ball again inside the Dorking half but Hunter’s pass is too strong and goes back to the keeper
Good closing down by Cooke as Dorking switch the play to the left centre back. I think there’s opportunities here for Town to nick the ball high up the pitch - that’s how Gilmour’s chance came about