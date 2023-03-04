Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town LIVE

News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to our live coverage of Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town in the National League.

By Tom Scargill
1 hour ago
We’ll bring you all the updates as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

15

Dorking are insistent theu want to try and play out from the back but they’re not really succeeding at the moment. Town need to keep pressing them high up the pitch

15

Nice cross by Cooke towards O’Rourke, who can’t really divert the ball goalwards but he was offside anyway

14

Stott glances the header further across the box but it comes to nothing

13

More fancy footwork in the box by Alli before it’s cleared for another Town throw

12

Dorking again made to make a mistake after good pressure high up the pitch from Town, chance for another Debrah long throw

12

Town nick the ball again inside the Dorking half but Hunter’s pass is too strong and goes back to the keeper

11

Free kick forward by Town goes out for a goal kick

10

Good closing down by Cooke as Dorking switch the play to the left centre back. I think there’s opportunities here for Town to nick the ball high up the pitch - that’s how Gilmour’s chance came about

9

Throw comes back to Debrah, whose cross is just too high for Senior at the far post

9

Long throw by Debrah leads to another

