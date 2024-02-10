News you can trust since 1853
Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town.
By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT
Stay tuned for all the updates throughout the afternoon and there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town LIVE

15:06 GMT

4

Couple of good interceptions from Thomson-Sommers early on, good to see

15:05 GMT

3

Golden's ball over the top finds Cooke in behind the defence but the flag is up

15:03 GMT

2

Town clear it

15:03 GMT

1

Dorking win a corner

15:02 GMT

1

And we're off. Dorking in red and white shirts, Town in grey and white

14:59 GMT

14:59 GMT

2.59pm

Here come the teams

14:54 GMT

Highlights from Dorking's last game - a 3-1 defeat to Fylde

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZWoN2R_fVY

14:53 GMT

14:52 GMT

Reminder

There'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website

