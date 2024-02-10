Live
Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town.
Stay tuned for all the updates throughout the afternoon and there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Couple of good interceptions from Thomson-Sommers early on, good to see
Golden's ball over the top finds Cooke in behind the defence but the flag is up
Town clear it
Dorking win a corner
And we're off. Dorking in red and white shirts, Town in grey and white
2.59pm
Here come the teams
Highlights from Dorking's last game - a 3-1 defeat to Fylde
Reminder
There'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website
1 / 5