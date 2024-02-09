Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Dorking Wanderers.

Dorking Wanderers v FC Halifax Town preview
Venue: Meadowbank
Date: Saturday, February 10
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Elliott Swallow showed 85 yellow cards and three red cards in 19 National League games last season, and took charge of Town's 0-0 draw at home to Southend, their 1-0 defeat at Eastleigh and their 0-0 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge last term.
Odds: Dorking 17/10, draw 5/2, Halifax 6/5
In the league this season
Dorking: 19th - PL30 W10 D4 L16 F36 A50 GD-14 Pts34
Halifax: 10th - PL31 W10 D11 L10 F34 A36 GD-2 Pts41
Last five games
Dorking: Macclesfield (FAT a) L 5-0, Gateshead (h) W 1-0, Dag & Red (a) L 2-1, Boreham Wood (a) W 3-0, Fylde (h) L 3-1
Halifax: Southend (a) L 3-0, Fylde (a) D 2-2, Wealdstone (a) L 2-0, Aldershot (h) L 2-1, Solihull (h) L 3-1
Scorers
Dorking: Prior (9), McShane (6), Taylor (5), Blair (3), Bowerman (3), Ottaway (2), Rutherford (2), Carter (2), Seager, Briggs, Craig, Hollis, Muitt, McManus, Pettit
Halifax: Alli (7) Harker (4), Senior (4), Hoti (3), Wright (3), Cooke (2), Cosgrave (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott
Manager: Manager and chairman Marc White formed Dorking in 1999 with a group of friends, playing in a park, and has guided the club to 12 promotions in a run of success similar to his boyhood club Wimbledon. White led Dorking to four promotions in five seasons in one spell, with Dorking reaching the National League South in 2018, and guided the club to safety in their first ever campaign in the fifth tier last season.
Last season: 16th in National League
One to watch: Veteran striker Jason Prior re-joined Dorking from Havant and Waterlooville in February and scored seven goals in 13 appearances towards the end of last season. He played a key part in helping Dorking's rise through the divisions in his first spell at the club.
Head-to-head: Played 3, Dorking wins 1, draws 1, Halifax wins 1
Last time they met: Tony Craig scored the only goal as Dorking won 1-0 at The Shay in September.
Match facts: Only Bromley and Southend have conceded fewer goals in the National League than Halifax (36), and only three teams have conceded fewer goals away than Town (19)
Only Dagenham and Redbridge have lost more home games in the division this season than Dorking (9)
Only three teams have scored fewer goals in the division this season than Halifax (34)
Dorking have lost four of their last five games at home
Halifax have conceded 12 goals in their last five matches having only conceded six goals in their previous eight games.
Saturday's National League fixtures:
Southend v York
Altrincham v Rochdale
Boreham W v Maidenhead
Chesterfield v Ebbsfleet
Eastleigh v Fylde
Dorking W v Halifax
Dag & Red v Oxford C
Woking v Hartlepool