Dover 0-2 FC Halifax Town: Wild proud of Town side after win at Dover

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild said he was proud of his side after their 2-0 win at Dover moved them up to second in the National League.

"I thought on the balance of play we deserved it," said Wild. "We had contrasting halves, we knew they'd come out and put us under a lot of pressure, but we said at half-time 'let's just stay in the game, withstand the next 20, 25 minutes of pressure, and if we do that we've got a chance of winning' and I thought you saw that.

"We knew they'd press us high, we knew they'd be direct, so we tried to win first headers and drop on second balls.

"In possession we wanted to play two or three passes to suck them in and then play in the spaces they'd leave when they came after us.

"And I thought it worked well, especially first-half.

"We could have had two or three first-half, and then we said at half-time 'if we can withstand 25 minutes, half an hour of pressure, you've got a chance here lads'.

"We withstood 45 minutes of pressure and hit them on the break. That's what you've got to do away from home at times against a really good Dover side."

Town have gone on to win every game in which they have scored first this season.

"It's always important, it gives you a platform to build from," said Wild.

"And when you've got lads who put bodies on the line like the players have done, we've always got a chance."

The result continues Dover's poor home form so far this season, something which Wild had identified before the game.

"I spoke to the players before the game and told them the stats about Dover's home form, that they weren't great at home," he said.

"You saw that, and the fact we were able to implement our plan was really pleasing."

Town had to survive some strong Dover pressure during the second-half.

"You get nervous and twitchy, of course you do. I'd be lying if I said I didn't, but what you've got is lads who'll put their bodies on the line and stand up and be counted," said the Halifax boss.

"We had 11 men on there today which really pleases me because that's what we'll need throughout the season."

Wild agreed that the win was one of Halifax's best of the season so far.

"Yes, really professional performance and I'm really proud of their efforts and how they've conducted themselves over the weekend,

"It's a long weekend, it's about how you look after yourself in the hotel with all the down time, and I'm really pleased at how all the staff and players have conducted themselves across the weekend."

On man of the match King, Wild said: "We've just got to look after Cameron at times, and the fans have to be patient.

"Me and Cameron have a good understanding of what he needs and where he needs to be.

"I think you've seen that. The last two games I've brought him on he's been good.

"We thought today was his game and we've used him accordingly, like we have with the whole squad.

"We welcome back the three injured lads next week and we're a strong squad again. And it gives me selection headaches."