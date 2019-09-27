Dover v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town will be in-front of the BT Sport cameras on Saturday tea-time when they take on Dover.

The game kicks-off at 5.20pm due to being televised, and will see two sides flying high in the table going head-to-head.

Halifax are the highest scorers in the National League with 23 goals, while no other team in the division has won more games than The Shaymen.

Town have already won three away games this season, having only won five away league matches in the whole of the previous campaign.

Captain Matty Brown, ex-Dover winger Jamie Allen and midfielder Niall Maher, who is back in full training, are all rated as 50-50 by the Town boss Pete Wild to return following injury.

Dover have won six and lost one of their seven away games this season, but won one, drawn two and lost three of their home matches.

Only Aldershot and Harrogate have scored fewer home goals than Dover though.

Former Woking and Ross County striker Inih Effiong is the league’s joint-top scorer with seven goals. He was subjected to racist abuse in their win at Hartlepool last Saturday, and has since called for those responsible to be given lifetime bans and criminal records.

Dover are waiting on the fitness of midfielders Jack Munns and Oscar Gobern, both of whom missed the games at Hartlepool and Maidenhead. The same can be said for right-back Josh Passley, who picked up an ankle injury against Hartlepool. Dover are, however, likely to welcome back skipper Kevin Lokko into the starting line-up.

Halifax lost 2-1 at Dover last season, with Matty Kosylo’s goal proving just a consolation after Alfie Pavey and Anthony Jeffrey had put the hosts 2-0 up.

Scott McManus scored the only goal in Halifax’s last win at Dover back in August 2014.

Follow all the action from Crabble on Saturday afternoon on our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Barnet v Solihull Moors

Barrow v Maidenhead United

Chesterfield v Aldershot Town

Dagenham & Redbridge v Chorley

Eastleigh v Hartlepool United

Harrogate Town v Sutton United

Notts County v AFC Fylde

Stockport County v Torquay United

Woking v Boreham Wood

Wrexham v Ebbsfleet United

Yeovil Town v Bromley

Dover Athletic v FC Halifax Town