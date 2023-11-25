FC Halifax Town conceded a goal deep into added time for the second game running as they lost 1-0 at Aldershot.

It was the 95th minute against Fylde on Tuesday, this time it was the 98th minute as Aldershot's top-scorer Lorent Tolaj notched his 14th of the season to deny Town what would have been a hard-earned point.

Halifax capitulated in the league here last season, but just four of the team that started that day did so again here and it was a different story too, with The Shaymen resilient and resolute at the back only to be denied a share of the spoils right at the death.

Town settled fairly quickly, with Luke Summerfield - one of two changes along with Rob Harker - getting on the ball and passing well.

But Aldershot then twice produced a nice passage of play that ended with dangerman Tolaj on the ball in the box.

Another incisive move saw Ryan Glover break down the left after a one-two before dragging his shot wide of the near post having cut in on his right foot.

It was fairly ominous stuff; Aldershot were first to most 50-50s, stringing passes together, putting Halifax, who also survived a hearty penalty appeal for a Tylor Golden handball, on the back foot.

That bright opening ten minutes from Halifax had faded like the late afternoon sun, but Town came the closest yet midway through the first-half when Mili Alli shifted the ball onto his right foot 25 yards out with only one intention and proceeded to smash a shot against the bar.

Aldershot were smoother and more fluid in possession and continued to create some promising attacks, the latest seeing Cian Harries bursting upfield and playing in Tolaj, but Sam Johnson raced off his line well to smother his shot.

Both teams played more direct as the opening half went on and the game was poorer for it.

That suited Halifax more than when Aldershot were playing through them, but The Shaymen were turning the ball over too often and kept giving Aldershot the chance to build attacks.

Town contained the hosts more effectively as the game headed towards the break, but Aldershot ended the half with a flick header by Jack Barham that was held by Johnson; Shots keeper Jordi van Stappershoef ended the half not having had an effort to save.

By the time Max Wright came off the bench just before the hour mark, the pattern of the game hadn't changed drastically, but Halifax were working more effectively off the ball, making it harder for Aldershot to play through them.

Like plenty of other games this season, Town were better out of possession than in; they had to be, with far more of the game played in the Halifax half.

Johnson produced a superb save to deny Josh Stokes midway through the second 45 from the left of the Town box, but it was a rare effort on goal despite Aldershot's territorial dominance.

Halifax don't have the best defensive record in the league for nothing.

There was an even rarer effort from The Shaymen through Wright, who had a shot blocked just in-front of goal from a corner.

Alli then blasted a shot wide from the left of the box after a lovely pass down the left set him away on a rapid counter-attack.

Another quick break nearly saw Town find the net but two shots from tight angles on the left of the box were kept out, with Halifax ending the game carrying the greater threat.

But Aldershot won it in dramatic fashion with almost the last kick of the game as Tolaj converted a low cross from the right of the box.

Aldershot: van Stappershoef, Rowe, Harries, Harfield, Jones (Mnoga 86), Frost, Glover, Willard (Thomas 72), Stokes, Tolaj, Barham. Subs not used: Haigh, Turner, Mullins.

Scorer: Tolaj (90+8)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 4

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Keane, Stott, Golden, Summerfield, Hunter, Galvin, Alli, Cosgrave (Oluwabori 74), Harker (Wright 58). Subs not used: Cooke, Thomson-Sommers, Wilson.

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 3

Attendance: 2,537 (68 away)

Referee: Sam Mulhall