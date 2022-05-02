Eastleigh 1-2 FC Halifax Town: "We showed a lot of character," says Shaymen boss Wild

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

First-half goals from Kian Spence and Matty Warburton were enough to seal the win and keep a top three finish in Halifax's own hands with two games to go.

"I thought we were excellent in the first-half, we had a lot of the ball," Wild said.

"We said it would take time to break them down. The two quickfire goals have really given us a platform.

"I don't think the ruckus just before half-time helped anything, it probably fired them up a little bit, and they came out and scored what was a poor goal for us to concede, which annoyed me.

"But apart from that we've contained them, they've had a right go second-half but they couldn't break them down, so we're happy."

Wild felt Town's 2-0 half-time lead was a fair reflection of the first 45 minutes.

"I thought we were better first-half, I thought we were by far the better team first-half," he said

"But then what I would say second-half is that they were by far the better team, they put us under a lot of pressure and we had to withstand a lot of balls into our own box."

Wild admitted his side had ran themselves into the ground and were struggling with fatigue in the late stages of the match.

"We were out on our legs, let's have it right," he said. "The lads have put so much into this weekend, you could see with 20 minutes to go we were out on our feet.

"But we managed to contain them, put some fresh bodies on to make sure we continued to contain them, and we have done.

"We've showed a lot of character today, we've had to do a lot of defending, defending our own box, and the lads have stood up to the challenge."

And the win has guaranteed Halifax a top four finish in the National League.