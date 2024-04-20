Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town LIVE
You can follow all the action throughout the game here, and there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town
Form guide
Eastleigh: Woking (a) W 1-0, Maidenhead (h) L 3-2, York (a) W 1-0, Kidderminster (a) W 1-0, Wealdstone (a) W 1-0 Halifax: York (h) D 1-1, Kidderminster (a) W 2-0, Barnet (h) L 2-0, Ebbsfleet (h) D 0-0, Oldham (h) D 2-2
Stat
Eastleigh have scored three or more goals in a game 11 times this season.
ICYMI - "We're going to give it absolutely everything," says Town defender Stott
Spitfires
Looks like a 3-5-2 for Eastleigh. Obvously McCallum is their key man, he’ll be partnered up front by former Town man Scott Quigley
Eastleigh
McDonnell, Panter, Langston, Francillette, Vokins, Hodson, Nwabuokei, Angantana, Boldewijn, Quigley, McCallum. Subs: Camp, Maguire, Rutherford, Greenwood, Merry.
Shaymen
Not surprised to see KTS and Summers as the midfield two, nor Max Wright back in from the start. Presume it's an injury to Hoti to keep him out altogether. Also presume its either Cooke up top and George as the no 10 or the other way round.
Town
5 changes again for Town - Thomson-Sommers for Jenkins, Summerfield for Hunter, Wright for Cosgrave, George for Hoti (who isn't on the bench) and Cooke for Harker
Team news
Town team Johnson, Golden, Senior, Stott, Evans, Thomson-Sommers, Summerfield, Wright, George, Oluwabori, Cooke. Subs: Arthur, Hunter, Cosgrave, Jenkins, Harker.
Stat
Only Bromley have conceded fewer goals on the road in the National League this season than The Shaymen (23)
In the league this season
Eastleigh: 12th - PL45 W16 D11 L18 F73 A84 GD-11 Pts59 Halifax: 7th - PL45 W18 D14 L13 F55 A50 GD5 Pts68