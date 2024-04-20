Live

Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s final day decider at Eastleigh, where a win will guarantee The Shaymen a play-off place.
By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Apr 2024, 10:29 BST
Eastleigh v FC Halifax Town

11:35 BST

Form guide

Eastleigh: Woking (a) W 1-0, Maidenhead (h) L 3-2, York (a) W 1-0, Kidderminster (a) W 1-0, Wealdstone (a) W 1-0 Halifax: York (h) D 1-1, Kidderminster (a) W 2-0, Barnet (h) L 2-0, Ebbsfleet (h) D 0-0, Oldham (h) D 2-2

11:30 BST

Stat

Eastleigh have scored three or more goals in a game 11 times this season.

11:27 BST

ICYMI - "We're going to give it absolutely everything," says Town defender Stott

11:25 BST

Spitfires

Looks like a 3-5-2 for Eastleigh. Obvously McCallum is their key man, he’ll be partnered up front by former Town man Scott Quigley

11:22 BST

Eastleigh

McDonnell, Panter, Langston, Francillette, Vokins, Hodson, Nwabuokei, Angantana, Boldewijn, Quigley, McCallum. Subs: Camp, Maguire, Rutherford, Greenwood, Merry.

11:18 BST

Shaymen

Not surprised to see KTS and Summers as the midfield two, nor Max Wright back in from the start. Presume it's an injury to Hoti to keep him out altogether. Also presume its either Cooke up top and George as the no 10 or the other way round.

11:17 BST

Town

5 changes again for Town - Thomson-Sommers for Jenkins, Summerfield for Hunter, Wright for Cosgrave, George for Hoti (who isn't on the bench) and Cooke for Harker

11:15 BST

Team news

Town team Johnson, Golden, Senior, Stott, Evans, Thomson-Sommers, Summerfield, Wright, George, Oluwabori, Cooke. Subs: Arthur, Hunter, Cosgrave, Jenkins, Harker.

11:11 BST

Stat

Only Bromley have conceded fewer goals on the road in the National League this season than The Shaymen (23)

11:08 BST

In the league this season

Eastleigh: 12th - PL45 W16 D11 L18 F73 A84 GD-11 Pts59 Halifax: 7th - PL45 W18 D14 L13 F55 A50 GD5 Pts68

