Ebbsfleet 1-4 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town's 4-1 win at Ebbsfleet on Saturday.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Two really stood out, Cameron King and Niall Maher, I’ll give it to Mayer only because he was excellent for 90 minutes and King was outstanding in the first half but slowed ever so slightly in the last third of the game.

Moment of the match - Clarke's 60 yard goal really topped off an excellent afternoon, although the opposition keeper made our afternoon easier with his howlers, this was something special.

Moan of the match - Away win, sunshine, goals galore and a 60 yard strike, what more could a football fan want on the opening day of the season? Well a decent burger would have been nice, but other than that, perfect! Got to give a mention to the Ebbsfleet fan who insisted on paying for me to come in, what a gentleman.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Although the whole team functioned admirably, Cameron King was head and shoulders above anyone else. He drove the Shaymen forward, and his contributions led to many chances and goals. A shame he appeared to feign injury when fouled in the second half, but he still deserves the accolade.

Moment of the match - There were many incidents of note, such as the sending off and Nathan Clarke's epic free kick, but I thought the key moment was our third goal which effectively settled the match. A wonderful "dink" from Jack Earring that fooled Ashmore all ends up. The Ebbsfleet goalie didn't have his best game against us, but no-one could really care less!

Moan of the match - Odelusi continues to disappoint, but why complain after a result like this?

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Cameron King. King had a great game on Saturday and scored the first goal with the help of the calamitous Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore. King looked twice the player he did last season, a great prospect of the coming months.

Moment of the match - The referee’s decision to send off the Ebbsfleet captain had a big influence on the game but Clarke’s goal, a free kick from around 60 yards was the real moment of the game. You don’t see goals like that very often!

Moan of the match - It was a travesty that Ebbsfleet were level at half time. The Shaymen ran the first half with some exciting attacking football whilst Ebbsfleet equalised with their only chance of the half. Ebbsfleet could have easily been 3 or 4 goals behind at the break but somehow got away with it.