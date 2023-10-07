News you can trust since 1853
Ebbsfleet United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Ebbsfleet United.
By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Oct 2023, 13:32 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Halifax boss Chris Millington.

Ebbsfleet United v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates
15:06 BST

4

Cappello up on his feet. Keane ran across to CM to relay a message on whether he’s fit to carry on or not

15:05 BST

3

Break in play as Cappello is down injured. Physio on

15:04 BST

3

Nice turn by Cappello left of the box before his shot is blocked

15:03 BST

2

Ebbsfleet attack down the left but it’s out for a Town throw

15:03 BST

1

Keane commits a foul on halfway

15:02 BST

1

Underway. Ebbsfleet in red and white, Halifax in white and black. First time they’ve worn this kit.

14:59 BST

14:58 BST

2.58pm

Here come the teams

14:54 BST

14:54 BST

Reminder

There’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website

