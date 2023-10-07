Live
Ebbsfleet United v FC Halifax Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Ebbsfleet United.
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Halifax boss Chris Millington.
Key Events
Cappello up on his feet. Keane ran across to CM to relay a message on whether he’s fit to carry on or not
Break in play as Cappello is down injured. Physio on
Nice turn by Cappello left of the box before his shot is blocked
Ebbsfleet attack down the left but it’s out for a Town throw
Keane commits a foul on halfway
Underway. Ebbsfleet in red and white, Halifax in white and black. First time they’ve worn this kit.
2.58pm
Here come the teams
Reminder
There’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website
