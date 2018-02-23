Eight men jailed for three decades after Leeds United fan run over and killed in mob attack

Eight men have been jailed for more than 30 years after a violent disturbance which saw a 32-year-old Leeds United fan run over and killed.

Police were called out after a car was deliberately driven at victim Jonathan Binns, knocking him to the ground before running him over.

Jonathan Binns

Tributes paid after death of Leeds United fan in violent disorder.

The driver then fled the scene and the car, a white Ford Fiesta, was found abandoned a short distance away.

On the evening of 17 February last year, officers were called to The Town in Thornhill, Dewsbury where there had been a large disturbance.

On arrival officers and paramedics discovered a man who had suffered significant injuries.

Kamrren Harris

Also in court: Mental health nurse jailed for sexual activity with patient

Jonathan Binns, aged 32, of Ings Crescent, Dewsbury, was rushed to hospital but despite efforts from medical staff, he died as a result of his injuries.

Following a six week trial at Bradford Crown Court, Jaelen Herlt and Khaleem Harris, both 20, were found guilty of manslaughter and violent disorder over the incident, which happened on February 17 in The Town, Dewsbury.

Herlt was the driver of the white Fiesta which struck Jonathan and Khaleem Harris, who was also found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon, was his passenger.

Today (23 February) Herlt was sentenced to 13 years and Khaleem Harris was sentenced to 13 years.

Khaleem Harris

Another six men, aged between 17 to 21 who stood trial alongside Herlt and Harris, were found guilty of and sentenced for the following offences:

Jonathan Newby, 21, of Foxroyd Lane, Dewsbury; sentenced to 15 months of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Ryan Scaife, 19, of Partridge Crescent, Dewsbury; sentenced to 12 months for violent disorder

Reece Hinchcliffe, 19, Doubting Road, Thornhill; sentenced to 8 months for violent disorder

Jaelen Herlt

Kallum Harris, 20, Kilner View, Dewsbury; sentenced to 12 months for violent disorder

Lawson Hodgson, 17, from Thornhill in Dewsbury; sentenced to 8 months for violent disorder

Kamrren Harris, 18, of The Town, Thornhill, Dewsbury; sentenced to 27 months for grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who led the investigation, said: “We welcome the sentences passed down to these men today.

"Their cowardly and violent actions on that evening resulted in Jonathan receiving fatal injuries after being deliberately run over by a car.

"They then proceeded to drive off abandoning the car just a few miles away and also left Jonathan fighting for his life.

“This incident has been subject of an extensive and protracted investigation by West Yorkshire Police Homicide Major Enquiry Team, which worked tirelessly to identify, arrest and subsequently charge several suspects, all from the local area, who all played a part in the tragic death of Mr Binns.

“My thoughts are with Jonathan’s family who have not only lost their loved one but have been put through the ordeal of the trial of these people. I hope today’s sentence goes some way to help them grieve knowing that justice has been served for the people responsible for his death.”

In a statement, Jonathan’s family, said: “Jonathan was taken from us so suddenly and with his whole life ahead of him when he was run over on the 17 February 2017. He is missed by everyone, his family and the local community. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle, cousin and a fantastic father. It has been a long journey and all though nothing will bring Jonathan back we thank the jury for closing this chapter and delivering justice.

“Despite today’s outcome the memory of Jonathan will live on as a happy time in our lives and we will spend every day ensuring that his young son will remember his father for the beautiful person that he was.

“As a family we are grateful to Richard Smith and his team at the West Yorkshire Police Service for their commitment and support through this difficult time.

“We would also like to thank the local community for their overwhelming support and the courage shown by coming forward as crucial witnesses in this harrowing case.”

Body of woman, 37, found in Bradford