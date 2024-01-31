Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old has joined The Shaymen on an 18 month contract with the option of another year.

"Energetic, athletic, gets around the pitch, equally adept at getting back to help defend as he is getting forward to join in attacks,” Millington said on the midfielder.

"He's got a good range of passing on him and desperate to prove a point in terms of getting his career on track and fulfilling his potential."

FLEETWOOD, ENGLAND - JULY 30: Jack Jenkins of Leeds United applauds the fans after the Pre-Season Friendly match between Fleetwood Town and Leeds United at Highbury Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Fleetwood, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Explaining how Jenkins came onto Town’s radar, Millington said: "Coops knows him from his time at Leeds and we've been monitoring his progress at certain loans he's had in the past.

"A mixture of Coops being aware of him and our recruitment department being aware of him.