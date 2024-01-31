Energetic, athletic and a good range of passing - Here's what Chris Millington had to say on Halifax's new signing Jack Jenkins
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 22-year-old has joined The Shaymen on an 18 month contract with the option of another year.
"Energetic, athletic, gets around the pitch, equally adept at getting back to help defend as he is getting forward to join in attacks,” Millington said on the midfielder.
"He's got a good range of passing on him and desperate to prove a point in terms of getting his career on track and fulfilling his potential."
Explaining how Jenkins came onto Town’s radar, Millington said: "Coops knows him from his time at Leeds and we've been monitoring his progress at certain loans he's had in the past.
"A mixture of Coops being aware of him and our recruitment department being aware of him.
"We've come to the conclusion that any opportunity to sign him, we should try and follow up."