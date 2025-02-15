"Ensuring we get the right outcome for the football club is paramount" - Town chairman Bosomworth releases statement on future of The Shay

FC Halifax Town chairman David Bosomworth has released a statement on the future of The Shay.

In it, Bosomworth says he understands fans’ frustrations over a lack of communication on the matter, but insists he is determined to ensure he gets the best possible outcome for the club.

The statement says: “Over the course of the last four weeks or so since the announcement from Calderdale Council regarding the up-to-date position on discussions regarding the stadium, we appreciate that fans are concerned about the perceived lack of further information regarding the sale of the stadium.

"In a nutshell, there is no more information available to us at this time, over and above what was announced on January 8.

The Shay

"I can absolutely appreciate that we face some difficult decisions at this juncture and that fans will rightly have concerns.

"As chairman of FC Halifax Town, I also find myself having conflicting thoughts regarding the sale of the Shay stadium.

"I want to reassure every one of you as fans of The Shaymen that ensuring we get the right outcome for the football club is paramount.

"There is a lot of detail no doubt to go through over the next six weeks or so to ensure whatever the outcome is, it is fully workable and beneficial.

"We only want to communicate when we have meaningful information.

"Whilst this may not suit some fans and I recognise, that, our number one priority has to be focusing on the detail of the options that are on the table at a granular level.

"There are a number of parties involved, not just the potential future custodians of the stadium.

"In summary, doing the right thing for FC Halifax Town has to be our number one priority, understanding that the detail and the strategic objectives of the offers on the table are of paramount importance regarding the future proofing of the long-term security of The Shay stadium for our football club.”