England manager Gareth Southgate

Euro 2024: The Halifax Courier's football writer Tom Scargill picks his England XI for tonight's semi-final against Holland

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
The Halifax Courier’s football writer Tom Scargill has been tasked with choosing his England team for tonight’s Euro 2024 semi-final with Holland.

So after donning his waistcoat, moving some small plastic discs around a whiteboard and drinking several cups of tea, this is the side he chose, playing a 3-4-1-2 formation. See if you agree with his selection.

We'll start with the easiest selection of the lot. Pickford is the first-choice keeper, simple as that. Great shot stopper and comminucator, England will probably need at least a couple of big saves from him tonight.

1. Jordan Pickford

We'll start with the easiest selection of the lot. Pickford is the first-choice keeper, simple as that. Great shot stopper and comminucator, England will probably need at least a couple of big saves from him tonight.

Hasn't been entirely convincing this tournament so I was toying with leaving him out but his experience over someone like Ezri Konsa, with Marc Guehi coming back after suspension, and his understanding with Man City team-mate John Stones, just gives him the nod on the right of the back three.

2. Kyle Walker

Hasn't been entirely convincing this tournament so I was toying with leaving him out but his experience over someone like Ezri Konsa, with Marc Guehi coming back after suspension, and his understanding with Man City team-mate John Stones, just gives him the nod on the right of the back three.

Would like to see him step out of defence on the ball more, something he can do so well. And in the middle of a back three, with defenders either side of him, there should be nothing stopping him.

3. John Stones

Would like to see him step out of defence on the ball more, something he can do so well. And in the middle of a back three, with defenders either side of him, there should be nothing stopping him.

Perhaps a little harsh on Konsa, who played well against Switzerland, but Guehi was one of England's best players before his suspension, so he has to come back in.

4. Marc Guehi

Perhaps a little harsh on Konsa, who played well against Switzerland, but Guehi was one of England's best players before his suspension, so he has to come back in.

