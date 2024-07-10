Euro 2024: The Halifax Courier's football writer Tom Scargill picks his England XI for tonight's semi-final against Holland

So after donning his waistcoat, moving some small plastic discs around a whiteboard and drinking several cups of tea, this is the side he chose, playing a 3-4-1-2 formation. See if you agree with his selection.
1. Jordan Pickford
We'll start with the easiest selection of the lot. Pickford is the first-choice keeper, simple as that. Great shot stopper and comminucator, England will probably need at least a couple of big saves from him tonight.Photo: Richard Pelham
2. Kyle Walker
Hasn't been entirely convincing this tournament so I was toying with leaving him out but his experience over someone like Ezri Konsa, with Marc Guehi coming back after suspension, and his understanding with Man City team-mate John Stones, just gives him the nod on the right of the back three.Photo: Alex Livesey
3. John Stones
Would like to see him step out of defence on the ball more, something he can do so well. And in the middle of a back three, with defenders either side of him, there should be nothing stopping him.Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Marc Guehi
Perhaps a little harsh on Konsa, who played well against Switzerland, but Guehi was one of England's best players before his suspension, so he has to come back in.Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV