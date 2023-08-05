After an even first-half, Town turned their second-half superiority into a deserved victory.

The Shaymen were solid, well-organised and, when it mattered, clinical.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bromley will be play-off contenders once again this season, so an encouraging performance and, ultimately, comfortable win against them is a very good way to start the season.

The Shay

Far better than Town's dour defeat at Barnet 12 months ago anyway.

The closest either side came in the first-half was when new captain Sam Johnson made two very good saves within seconds from Adam Marriott and Jude Arthurs, reacting quickly after the second one to tip the loose ball behind.

Halifax started better, playing some neat and tidy football, with wing-backs Tylor Golden and Ryan Galvin - one of two debutants along with Evans - pushing high up the pitch when Town had the ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seventy-six days after Wembley, Chris Millington named seven of the side that started that day.

The Shaymen looked most dangerous when working the ball down the inside flanks, with Alli and Jamie Cooke linking play and Jamie Stott and Adam Senior stepping out from the back.

The hosts were patient and probing, but sometimes too much, more than once missing picking out a run in-behind the Bromley defence.

Bromley steadily grew into the opening half and there was then little between the sides, who were largely cancelling each other out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Keane was perhaps a surprise selection at the back but didn't put a foot wrong, with Town defending well.

Bromley had come closer to scoring with that double chance, but rarely penetrated the home side's defence.

The two number nines Michael Cheek and Rob Harker - who scored in the same fixture last season - were probably the quietest players on the pitch.

Referee Michael Barlow was getting more decisions wrong than right, but amongst his cautions was one for Bromley boss Andy Woodman, who provided a moment of levity by turning to the crowd with his arms outstretched after his telling off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New boys Galvin and Evans were slotting in fine, and were Town's two best players. The main gripe against Town was arguably a lack of risk-taking and tempo in possession, not offering enough sparkle and sizzle on the ball to create chances.

Town's best chance of the game so far fell to Harker five minutes after the restart from Galvin's cross, but he headed over the bar unmarked eight yards out.

But Town were celebrating a couple of minutes later when a lovely through ball by Galvin picked out Evans' excellent run, who dinked the ball over the onrushing keeper.

Jack's the lad.

Halifax were the only side offering a threat since the break. Other than a tame header on target by Cheek that was comfortably saved, Bromley had created nothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A short back-pass by Chin Okoli should have been punished by Alli one on one to the left of the box, but after seeming to get caught in two minds whether to shoot or pass to Harker, his attempt at the latter was overhit and Bromley inexplicably escaped.

However, the killer second goal did arrive when substitute Max Wright raced onto Keane's through ball and kept his composure to find Alli to his left, who sidefooted in.

Game over. Alli delivering the knockout blow.

Halifax: Johnson; Senior, Keane, Stott; Golden, Hunter, Evans, Galvin; Cooke (Wright 65), Alli, Harker (Cosgrave 81). Subs not used: Cappello, Oluwabori, Cummings.

Scorers: Evans (52), Alli (72)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 2

Bromley: Sharman-Lowe, Reynolds, Topalloj, Okoli, Bingham, Arthurs, Vennings (Sablier 59), Whitely, Krauhaus, Marriott (Alexander 84), Cheek. Subs not used: Orlowski, Woods, Webster.

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 3

Attendance: 1,697

Referee: Michael Barlow