Every managerial change in the National League so far this season after another manager loses his job this week

Darren Sarll became the latest manager to lose his job in the National League this week when his departure from Woking was announced on Monday.
We take a look at all the changes that have taken place in the National League dugouts so far this season.
1. Lee Bradbury
Bradbury was the first National League manager to lose his job this season, leaving Eastleigh on August 26. The Spitfires were 18th in the National League with three points after just five games. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Michael Morton
Morton left York two days later having won six of his 24 matches in charge. Photo: Matthew Appleby
3. Neal Ardley
Morton was succeeded by former Notts County and Solihull boss Ardley at York on September 6. Photo: Steve Bardens
4. David Unsworth
Unsworth was sacked by Oldham on September 17 after a defeat by Bromley left them third from bottom in the National League and without a win in seven games. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall