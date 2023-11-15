News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Darren SarllDarren Sarll
Darren Sarll

Every managerial change in the National League so far this season after another manager loses his job this week

Darren Sarll became the latest manager to lose his job in the National League this week when his departure from Woking was announced on Monday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Nov 2023, 13:41 GMT

We take a look at all the changes that have taken place in the National League dugouts so far this season.

Bradbury was the first National League manager to lose his job this season, leaving Eastleigh on August 26. The Spitfires were 18th in the National League with three points after just five games.

1. Lee Bradbury

Bradbury was the first National League manager to lose his job this season, leaving Eastleigh on August 26. The Spitfires were 18th in the National League with three points after just five games. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Morton left York two days later having won six of his 24 matches in charge.

2. Michael Morton

Morton left York two days later having won six of his 24 matches in charge. Photo: Matthew Appleby

Photo Sales
Morton was succeeded by former Notts County and Solihull boss Ardley at York on September 6.

3. Neal Ardley

Morton was succeeded by former Notts County and Solihull boss Ardley at York on September 6. Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Unsworth was sacked by Oldham on September 17 after a defeat by Bromley left them third from bottom in the National League and without a win in seven games.

4. David Unsworth

Unsworth was sacked by Oldham on September 17 after a defeat by Bromley left them third from bottom in the National League and without a win in seven games. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueWoking