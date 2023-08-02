Every National League side's promotion odds with Betfair and the value you can get on Chesterfield, Hartlepool United, Oldham Athletic, Rochdale and Southend United ahead of season opener
Chesterfield are the bookies’ favourites to lift the National League title going into the opening weekend.
By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 11:26 BST
They are as short as 9/4 to lift the title with Betfair an 6/4 to be playing League Two football next season.
Here are the full promotion odds for every National League side.
