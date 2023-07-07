News you can trust since 1853
Oldham Athletic fans at Boundary ParkOldham Athletic fans at Boundary Park
Oldham Athletic fans at Boundary Park

Every National League stadium ranked by capacity and how FC Halifax Town's Shay Stadium compares to Southend United, Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield and every other club in the division

The National League will once again boast some impressive grounds next season that wouldn’t look out of place in the Football League.
By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST

Next season the total capacity in the National League will be 161,972 with a league capacity average of 6,748.

But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds? We rank each stadium from smallest to biggest.

(The stats are provided via the footballgroundmap.com website.)

Meadowbank - 2,000

1. Dorking Wanderers

Meadowbank - 2,000 Photo: Steve O'Sullivan

Court Place Farm - 2,500 (2,250 standing)

2. Oxford City

Court Place Farm - 2,500 (2,250 standing) Photo: Catherine Ivill

Silverlake Stadium - 3,000 (2,630 standing)

3. Eastleigh

Silverlake Stadium - 3,000 (2,630 standing) Photo: Mike Hewitt

Grosvenor Vale - 3,200 (2,871 standing)

4. Wealdstone

Grosvenor Vale - 3,200 (2,871 standing) Photo: Dan Mullan

