Every National League stadium ranked by capacity and how FC Halifax Town's Shay Stadium compares to Southend United, Oldham Athletic, Chesterfield and every other club in the division
The National League will once again boast some impressive grounds next season that wouldn’t look out of place in the Football League.
By Tom Scargill
Published 7th Jul 2023, 10:31 BST
Next season the total capacity in the National League will be 161,972 with a league capacity average of 6,748.
But which club’s have the smallest and biggest grounds? We rank each stadium from smallest to biggest.
(The stats are provided via the footballgroundmap.com website.)
