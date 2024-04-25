Chris Millington

The Shaymen's play-off eliminator defeat at Solihull Moors means Town are set to lose some key players from their squad this summer who could be tempted away to Football League clubs.

It's a perennial problem for the club, and leaves gaps in the squad that need to be plugged by new recruits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked about his future by the Courier, Millington said: "At the minute, I'm just desperate for a rest.

"My only little bit of concern is I don't know if I'm going to get that because the fact we've not got promoted means we'll lose a significant number of players again and to replace them is a massive amount of work, a massive amount of time, travelling around, meeting players, persuading them to come and play for Halifax Town.

"We can't just throw money at them, we have to sell the club, we have to sell what we're going to do because coming to us means they'll get paid less than they would do going elsewhere.

"So I've just got to be sure that I've got the energy to go and do that again."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On whether Town's play-off defeat to Solihull had left him feeling more drained or more determined, Millington said: "The biggest thing, and me and the staff haven't had this since I became manager, or since the moment Pete (Wild) left, we haven't had a break, we haven't had a rest, we haven't had a holiday.

"And to be able to really commit to going again and doing better next season, everybody needs a rest.

"As we sit here right now, I don't see when that will occur but somehow I've got to figure that out."

Millington said attention will now turn to sorting out who stays and who goes from the club's squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to sort out contract offers for the lads out of contract and we've got to begin conversations and follow-up on some conversations that have already started with potential targets," he said.

"But it would have been so much easier if we'd gone up.

"This next bit, from the point of view of the manager, would have been so much easier if we'd got promoted because it would have been so much easier to re-engage lads who are out of contract.

"That's what all the energy's got to be focused on for the next few weeks."

Despite their play-off heartbreak, Town can reflect on a commendable achievement in finishing seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Not at the moment, I feel disappointed," said Millington when asked if he felt it had been a successful season.

"But there's so many ways to measure success, we can measure it in many ways and we do.

"We measure it in terms of performance, we measure it in terms of the commitment of the lads in what we're trying to do, playing style and game-plan, and nine times out of ten we measure those as successful.