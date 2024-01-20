Chris Millington says a deal is close to being finalised for the addition of a midfielder to the Town squad.

The Shaymen have already signed striker Adan George from Rushall Olympic this month and have been working on bringing in a midfielder as well.

It is not known whether that will happen before Tuesday night’s game at Fylde, but it appears the deal is now at an advanced stage.

"There's certain things he's got to iron out with his current club so the player and the agent are in the process of trying to make that happen,” Millington said.

"But everything our end is done. It's out of our hands now, we've done everything we can do, it's just between the player, the agent and the current club to work things out."

Town are due to have an in-house game today in lieu of their postponed match against Maidenhead United, the second fixture to be called off this week following Tuesday night’s clash with Solihull Moors.

“The objective will be to get as many lads 60 minutes or more, so if we have a bounce game with an opposition, we'd be unable to really guarantee that as many lads got the minutes they needed,” said Millington.