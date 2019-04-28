Evo-Stik NPL: Brighouse will play Sheffield again in play-offs

Brighouse Town will host Sheffield FC for the second time in four days on Tuesday when the pair clash in the Evo-Stik NPL East play-offs (7.45).

Vill Powell’s hosts will be hoping for a different outcome in the rematch after Luke Rawson grabbed an added time goal to give the South Yorkshire side a 2-1 win in the final round of league fixtures yesterday.

Brighouse have finished third and Sheffield fourth while second-placed Pontefract Collieries, who beat Gresley 3-0, will host fifth-placed Ossett United, who drew 1-1 at Stocksbridge Park Steels, in the other promotion play-offs game.

However, the play-off winners are not certain to be promoted along with champions Morpeth. Final league points totals will be taken into account and the points Brighouse dropped yesterday could be costly if they were to go on and win the East division play-offs.

Brighouse had the edge in the first half but then rather lost their way in front of a healthy 352 crowd at Hove Edge.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green gave them the lead after 18 minutes following a corner, the young centre half on loan from Huddersfield Town having time and space to score his second goal in eight days.

Sheffield might have equalised when Kurt Harris handled but a penalty from Andrew Gascoigne, who had just come on, was saved by Jordan Porter on 24 minutes.

The visitors still went in at the break on terms thanks to Marc Newsham’s effort on 32 minutes.

Brighouse failed to trouble former Halifax Town keeper Jonathan Hedge in the second half and their three-match winning run was ended when Rhys Jenkinson was dispossessed and Rawson gave Sheffield victory.