Billy Kellock

He was aged 70 and had been suffering with throat cancer.

Kellock spent one season at The Shay during 1985-86, playing under Mick Jones and Billy Ayre, in what was his last year of league football.

Born in Glasgow in February 1954, Kellock was signed by Aston Villa as an apprentice before joing Cardiff City, for whom he made his league debut in February 1972.

Kellock celebrates after scoring the second goal of his hat-trick against Wrexham at The Shay on 14 March 1986.

Unsuccessful spells with Norwich City and Millwall followed before Kellock dropped into the Southern League with Chelmsford City in October 1974.

He later signed for Kettering Town, then managed by former Wolves and Northern Ireland international Derek Dougan, and developed into the archetypal all-round midfielder, combative and with an eye for goal.

Despite gaining something of a bad-boy reputation with a liking for the nightlife, Kellock ended as top scorer for Kettering in 1978-79 as they finished runners-up to Worcester City to become founder members of the newly formed Alliance Premier League (forerunner to the National League).

But that summer, he returned to the league with Fourth Division Peterborough United, being made skipper and forming a great understanding with striker Robbie Cooke.

Though the Posh just missed out on promotion in 1979-80, Kellock was voted the Fourth Division’s best player by the Sunday People, having top-scored with 23 goals.

Ever-present in 1980-81, Kellock spent three seasons at London Road before moving to David Pleat’s Luton Town.

But having failed to establish himself, he moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers in March 1983 to help them secure promotion to the top flight.

He dropped down the divisions the following September, signing for Fourth Division Southend United, then moved the following year to Port Vale, where he scored twice on his debut in a 5-1 win over Exeter City.

His time at Vale Park was hit by injuries but he enjoyed once last season as a full-time professional with Halifax Town, joining up with the likes of Paddy Roche, Phil Brown and Dave Longhurst, and proving his worth to the side by being top scorer with 17 goals – his haul included his first senior hat-trick in a 5-2 win over Wrexham – from 43 league appearances.