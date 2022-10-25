"Expectations have gone up a notch" - Wrexham v FC Halifax Town: Opposition Focus

Phil Parkinson. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

What kind of form to Wrexham come into the game in?

Wrexham are in decent enough form, with one defeat in last 13 league and cup games. They made hard work of Blyth in the FA Cup, going to a replay, and previously bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Notts County – the only defeat in the run – by beating Barnet 7-5 in an epic game. Saturday’s come from behind 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood, in a 2nd v 3rd encounter, was a decent point.

What are the expectations among fans this season and are they happy with how things are going at the moment?

Expectations have always been high at Wrexham, even before the high profile takeover. When you compile the squad that Phil Parkinson has put together, those expectations have gone up a notch! Being second at this stage with only two league defeats is a good start that the majority of fans will be happy with.

What's the team's style of play, what can Halifax expect to come up against?

Wrexham like to get the ball down and play, utilising wing-backs, but they can mix it up and go long.

Who will be your dangermen and why?

Paul Mullin gets goals and is a real handful for opposition defences. He also had the assist for Saturday’s equaliser so it is just not about finding the net, but his 12 goals in league and cup this season already means he is in good form.

How do you think they will approach Tuesday's game?

On the front foot and going at Halifax. Wrexham have a 100 per cent record at The Racecourse this season.

Injuries/suspensions?

Some long term injuries are still out, Jacob Mendy is still not fit.

Likely line-up and formation?

(5-3-2): Howard; Forde, Hayden, Tozer, Tunnicliffe, McFadzean; Jones, Young, Lee; Mullin, Palmer.

