FA charge Altrincham, FC Halifax Town and Chris Millington after half-time melee during Boxing Day clash

Action from the Altrincham v Halifax game on Boxing Day

Altrincham, FC Halifax Town and Chris Millington have all been charged by the FA after the half-time melee during their Boxing Day game.

Millington and Altrincham midfielder Matty Kosylo were both sent-off during half-time in the match.

Altrincham have admitted a charge that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in a way which is improper and/or provocative and/or violent.

FC Halifax Town have admitted a charge that they failed to ensure their players and or technical staff did not behave in a way which is improper and/or provocative and/or violent.

And Chris Millington has admitted a charge that he acted in an improper and/or violent manner, leading to his dismissal.

A result of the charges is yet to be published.