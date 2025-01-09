FA charge Altrincham, FC Halifax Town and Chris Millington after half-time melee during Boxing Day clash
Millington and Altrincham midfielder Matty Kosylo were both sent-off during half-time in the match.
Altrincham have admitted a charge that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in a way which is improper and/or provocative and/or violent.
FC Halifax Town have admitted a charge that they failed to ensure their players and or technical staff did not behave in a way which is improper and/or provocative and/or violent.
And Chris Millington has admitted a charge that he acted in an improper and/or violent manner, leading to his dismissal.
A result of the charges is yet to be published.
