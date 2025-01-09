FA charge Altrincham, FC Halifax Town and Chris Millington after half-time melee during Boxing Day clash

By Tom Scargill
Published 9th Jan 2025, 11:09 GMT
Action from the Altrincham v Halifax game on Boxing DayAction from the Altrincham v Halifax game on Boxing Day
Action from the Altrincham v Halifax game on Boxing Day
Altrincham, FC Halifax Town and Chris Millington have all been charged by the FA after the half-time melee during their Boxing Day game.

Millington and Altrincham midfielder Matty Kosylo were both sent-off during half-time in the match.

Altrincham have admitted a charge that they failed to ensure their players did not behave in a way which is improper and/or provocative and/or violent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

FC Halifax Town have admitted a charge that they failed to ensure their players and or technical staff did not behave in a way which is improper and/or provocative and/or violent.

And Chris Millington has admitted a charge that he acted in an improper and/or violent manner, leading to his dismissal.

A result of the charges is yet to be published.

Related topics:AltrinchamFC Halifax Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice