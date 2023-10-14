Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round tie with Marine.

FA Cup: FC Halifax Town v Marine LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as the Shaymen look to secure their place in the First Round Proper of the world’s most famous knockout cup competition.
Key Events
Yellow card for Jordan Lussey after bringing down Alli.
Chance for Marine who have not been able to threatening as much as they did in the opening 45. Solomon pulls it back to Sinclair-Smith but the shot is blocked.
Town have their second corner but Jamie Stott’s header is claimed by Goddard.
Wright popping up everywhere. He’s on the left now and the ball gets to the right where Thompson-Sommers shoots but Goodard easily saves. Much, much better from Town. More intent on show in this second half.
Town’s first corner of the match does not bring a leveller though. Marine clear.
Summerfield has Town’s first shot on target in the second half but it is tipped behind by Goddard. Great effort from long range.
Wright is seeing plenty of the ball at the start of this second half but his low cross is cleared.
Change for the visitors as Mampala is replaced by Michael Carberry
Another run by Wright but his cross is headed clear.
Mampala gets in down the left and his low cross has to be cleared by Summerfield. Crucial intervention.
