Live

FA Cup: FC Halifax Town v Marine LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round tie with Marine.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 14th Oct 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2023, 14:02 BST
The ShayThe Shay
The Shay

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as the Shaymen look to secure their place in the First Round Proper of the world’s most famous knockout cup competition.

FA Cup: FC Halifax Town v Marine LIVE

Show new updates
16:20 BST

63

Yellow card for Jordan Lussey after bringing down Alli.

0-1

16:19 BST

61

Chance for Marine who have not been able to threatening as much as they did in the opening 45. Solomon pulls it back to Sinclair-Smith but the shot is blocked.

0-1

16:16 BST

59

Town have their second corner but Jamie Stott’s header is claimed by Goddard.

0-1

16:14 BST

57

Wright popping up everywhere. He’s on the left now and the ball gets to the right where Thompson-Sommers shoots but Goodard easily saves. Much, much better from Town. More intent on show in this second half.

0-1

16:13 BST

55

Town’s first corner of the match does not bring a leveller though. Marine clear.

0-1

16:12 BST

55

Summerfield has Town’s first shot on target in the second half but it is tipped behind by Goddard. Great effort from long range.

0-1

16:11 BST

54

Wright is seeing plenty of the ball at the start of this second half but his low cross is cleared.

0-1

16:10 BST

52

Change for the visitors as Mampala is replaced by Michael Carberry

0-1

16:08 BSTUpdated 16:09 BST

51

Another run by Wright but his cross is headed clear.

0-1

16:08 BST

50

Mampala gets in down the left and his low cross has to be cleared by Summerfield. Crucial intervention.

0-1

