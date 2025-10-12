FA Cup first round draw: Start time, how to watch and ball numbers for Monday night's draw

The FA Cup first round proper draw will be made on Monday evening, live on TNT Sports, Discovery+ and the TNT Sports YouTube page.

It will be broadcast live ahead of the final fourth round qualifying tie between Worthing and Forest Green Rovers, and will take place at around 6.40pm.

The first round proper will be played around the weekend of Saturday 1 November and will see League One and League Two clubs join the competition.

The ball numbers for the draw are:

The FA Cup

1. Accrington Stanley 2. AFC Wimbledon 3. Barnet 4. Barnsley 5. Barrow 6. Blackpool 7. Bolton Wanderers 8. Bradford City 9. Bristol Rovers 10. Bromley 11. Burton Albion 12. Cambridge United 13. Cardiff City 14. Cheltenham Town 15. Chesterfield 16. Colchester United 17. Crawley Town 18. Crewe Alexandra 19. Doncaster Rovers 20. Exeter City 21. Fleetwood Town 22. Gillingham 23. Grimsby Town 24. Harrogate Town 25. Huddersfield Town 26. Leyton Orient 27. Lincoln City 28. Luton Town 29. Mansfield Town 30. Milton Keynes Dons 31. Newport County 32. Northampton Town 33. Notts County 34. Oldham Athletic 35. Peterborough United 36. Plymouth Argyle 37. Port Vale 38. Reading 39. Rotherham United 40. Salford City 41. Shrewsbury Town 42. Stevenage 43. Stockport County 44. Swindon 45. Tranmere Rovers 46. Walsall 47. Wigan Athletic 48. Wycombe Wanderers 49. AFC Telford United 50. Macclesfield 51. Gainsborough Trinity or Hartlepool United 52. Carlisle United 53. York City 54. Buxton 55. Morecambe or Chester 56. South Shields 57. Tamworth 58. Scunthorpe United 59. Gateshead 60. Spennymoor Town 61. FC Halifax Town 62. Altrincham or Harborough Town 63. Worthing or Forest Green Rovers 64. Maldon & Tiptree 65. Woking or Brackley Town 66. Wealdstone 67. Slough Town 68. Boreham Wood 69. Eastleigh 70. Southend United 71. Ebbsfleet United 72. Braintree Town 73. Chatham Town 74. Weston Super Mare 75. Hemel Hempstead Town 76. Banbury United or St Albans City 77. Chelmsford City 78. AFC Totton or Truro City 79. Aldershot Town 80. Farnham Town or Sutton United