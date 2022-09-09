FA postpones weekend's football fixtures

An FA statement said: “Her Majesty the Queen was a long-standing Patron of The Football Association and has left a lasting and indelible legacy on our national game.

"As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen, English football has united to postpone all football fixtures between 9-11 September. This follows Government guidance, which encourages sporting organisations to show respect in an appropriate way.

"The FA can confirm that all football fixtures across the Barclays Women’s Super League, Barclays Women’s Championship, the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, and the Isuzu FA Trophy, will be postponed this weekend. We can also confirm that all football fixtures across the National League System [NLS], Steps 1-6, including the Vanarama National Leagues, the Women’s Football Pyramid [WFP], Tiers 3-7, and matches across grassroots football in England will be postponed.

"The Premier League and the EFL have all confirmed that their fixtures this weekend will be rescheduled for a later date.

"All flags at Wembley Stadium and St George’s Park will continue to fly at half-mast over the weekend.