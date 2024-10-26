Halifax fans at The ShayHalifax fans at The Shay
FANS GALLERY: 10 pictures of fans at FC Halifax Town's home game against York City

By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Oct 2024, 22:33 BST
Here is a selection of fans photos from FC Halifax Town’s 2-1 defeat to York City at The Shay.

Photos courtesy of Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town.

Town fans at the game

1. Halifax 1-2 York

Town fans at the game Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Fans at The Shay for Halifax's game against York

2. Halifax 1-2 York

Fans at The Shay for Halifax's game against York Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

York fans watching on at The Shay

3. Halifax 1-2 York

York fans watching on at The Shay Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Halifax fans at the game

4. Halifax 1-2 York

Halifax fans at the game Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

