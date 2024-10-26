FANS GALLERY: 10 pictures of fans at FC Halifax Town's home game against York City

1. Halifax 1-2 York
Town fans at the game Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Halifax 1-2 York
Fans at The Shay for Halifax's game against York Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Halifax 1-2 York
York fans watching on at The Shay Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Halifax 1-2 York
Halifax fans at the game Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.