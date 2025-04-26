FC Halifax Town v BraintreeFC Halifax Town v Braintree
FANS GALLERY: 29 pictures of FC Halifax Town supporters at today's match against Braintree

By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Apr 2025, 20:28 BST
Here is a selection of fan photos from FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 home win over Braintree Town which sealed The Shaymen’s place in the National League play-offs.

Pictures courtesy of Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town.

1. Fans gallery

FC Halifax Town v Braintree Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

2. Fans gallery

FC Halifax Town v Braintree Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

3. Fans gallery

FC Halifax Town v Braintree Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

4. Fans gallery

FC Halifax Town v Braintree Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

