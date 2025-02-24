FC Halifax Town fansFC Halifax Town fans
FANS GALLERY: Photos of FC Halifax Town fans at Saturday's Yorkshire derby against York City

By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
Here is a selection of photos of FC Halifax Town fans at Saturday’s 2-2 draw against York City.

There were 864 travelling Halifax supporters at the LNER Community Stadium for the game, which saw York fight back from 2-0 down to salvage a point in an action-packed Yorkshire derby.

Photos courtesy of Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town.

1. York 2-2 Halifax

FC Halifax Town fans Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

2. York 2-2 Halifax

FC Halifax Town fans Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

3. York 2-2 Halifax

FC Halifax Town fans Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

4. York 2-2 Halifax

FC Halifax Town fans Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

