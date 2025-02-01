FC Halifax Town fansFC Halifax Town fans
FANS GALLERY: Shaymen beat Ebbsfleet to move back into National League play-off places

By Tom Scargill
Published 1st Feb 2025, 20:59 BST
Here is a selection of fan photos from FC Halifax Town’s 2-0 win at home to Ebbsfleet United.

A goal in each half from Luca Thomas and Jamie Cooke sealed Halifax’s third league win in a row and lifted them up to sith in the National League table.

Photos by Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town.

1. Halifax 2-0 Ebbsfleet

FC Halifax Town fans Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

2. Halifax 2-0 Ebbsfleet

FC Halifax Town fans Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

3. Halifax 2-0 Ebbsfleet

FC Halifax Town fans Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

4. Halifax 2-0 Ebbsfleet

FC Halifax Town fans Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

