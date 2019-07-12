Farsley Celtic v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town kick-off their pre-season campaign with a trip to Farsley Celtic on Saturday (3pm).

The Shaymen were due to begin their pre-season schedule at Frickley on Tuesday night but the game was called off.

Jack Earing. Photo: Bolton Wanderers/Paul Currie

Town have so far announced four new faces this summer - goalkeeper Will Appleyard, midfielder Jack Earing and attackers Jamie Allen and Tobi Sho-Silva.

Winger Josh Macdonald will make his first appearance since Billy Heath’s last game in charge - a 2-1 defeat at home to Ebbsfleet - back in February 2018 if he plays, having been plagued by a long-term cruciate ligament injury.

Farsley won last season’s Northern Premier League Premier Division, meaning they will face the likes of York City, Gateshead and Chester in this season’s National League North.

Manager Adam Lakeland has former Halifax youngsters Kyle Trenerry and Isaac Baldwin in his squad, along with Halifax born midfielder Chris Atkinson and former Bradford players Dave Syers and Daniel Ellis.

Jamie Allen of Dover Athletic celebrates after scoring during the Hartlepool United vs Dover Athletic in the Vanarama National League match at Victoria Park. Hartlepool on Saturday 5 August 2017 (Photo: Mark Fletcher | Shutter Press) ''�Shutter Press

Farsley have won all three of their pre-season games so far, beating Eccleshill United 5-0, Brighouse Town 3-1 and Thackley 6-1.