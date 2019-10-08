FC Halifax Town 0-0 Chorley: "We just couldn't get over the line" - Wild left frustrated after goalless draw

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild was left hugely frustrated after his side were held to a 0-0 draw by Chorley at The Shay.

Wild's team dominated the match from beginning to end but failed to make a breakthrough, although they remain top of the National League.

"We dominated for 90 minutes, over 90 per cent possession, camped in their half, but they've just come and sat in haven't they?" said Wild.

"We found it tough to break them down, and it's frustrating because what have they offered? Zero on the night, nothing.

"We just couldn't get over the line, but teams are going to come and do that here aren't they, because of where we are and our big pitch, they'll sit in, try and hit us on the break.

"But they didn't even try to hit us on the break so it was hard to hit them, because they never came out.

"They had seven behind the ball all the time.

"It was one of those nights, frustrating. The fans were getting frustrated, telling us to boot it forward, but if you do that, you then lose it quicker, and it goes back to them, and we have to set-up from a goal kick and the ball just keeps turning over.

"So we were right to keep the ball, right to keep moving it from side-to-side for those gaps to appear, we just didn't have enough shots on goal on the evening."

Wild wanted to see more shots from his side, who didn't turn their vast superiority into a decisive goal.

"We didn't test the keeper enough, and that is disappointing," said the Town boss.

"But it's hard to test the keeper when you've got 11 men just stood there, waiting for you to get it past them.

"It's hard to sum up."

Wild was at least pleased that Town were not hit with a sucker-punch like they were against Harrogate last month.

"Two weeks ago we played Harrogate and they did that to us and then hit us on the break, so at least we've learned from that and we got a point out of it," he said.

"We've got to take the positives, and keep getting positive results on the board.

"But what have they offered? Zero."

Dayle Southwell was handed his first start since February in place of Tobi Sho-Silva.

"We thought it was a night for Southwell because we thought we could try and get in-between them down the sides, and run beyond them," Wild said.

"But when you sit that deep, it's hard to do anything really."

On playmaker Cameron King starting on the bench, Wild said: "We've got to make sure we look after our better players. History tells me that some players struggle to play three games a week, so we've got to look after them.

"We tried to rotate it around, we've got a squad I need to look after, and give people opportunities.

"We just thought we'd change things up because we've got to keep everybody fresh otherwise we'll just run 11 lads into the ground, and that's not good for the season.

"We've got rotate people round and make sure people get game-time."