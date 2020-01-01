FC Halifax Town 0-0 Stockport County: Wild pleased with a point after New Year’s Day draw

Pete Wild thought a point was a good result for his side after FC Halifax Town’s 0-0 draw with Stockport County at The Shay.

Stockport created the better chances in the game, although Town came close to winning it late on when Josh Staunton headed against the post.

“We withstood a lot of pressure in the first 30 minutes,” said Wild. “We looked nervy and leggy, but we grew into the game and coming onto half-time, we looked more threatening.

“I’m really pleased we’ve withstood a lot of pressure, a lot of balls in our own box and we look more solid as a team.

“The positives are it’s another point on the board, we look solid as a team. Yes we could be more expansive in possession, I know that, but we’re finding our way in a new formation, and trying to make it better.

“So all things considered I’m really pleased.

“They put us under a lot of pressure, they’re a very good team. They’ll be up and around it.

“But I’m really pleased to come away with what I think is a really good point.”

When asked what advantages he feels the 3-5-2 system offers his team, Wild said: “We get more men in their box, and we look more structurally solid centrally. “We’ve had a lot of balls from wide going into our box and the system allows us to get more pressure on the wide man before he puts the ball in the box.”

Wild admits he is pleasantly surprised at how well his side has adapted to the new formation.

“Yeah, considering we’ve only had one day of training on it, because Monday was a recovery day.

“Yesterday we started to work on some of the stuff we wanted, but hopefully if it’s a formation we go with going forward, it allows us to be more structurally sound and a bit more threatening on the break.”

Wild felt Halifax should have been awarded a penalty for handball in the first-half.

“I thought it was a clear pen,” he said. “The referee said to me he thought it was too close for it to be a handball.

“I said it denied a goalscoring opportunity, but his reply to that was that the lad he was passing it to was offside.

“It’s handball but we got one on Saturday that I didn’t think was.”