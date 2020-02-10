FC Halifax Town 0-1 Halesowen: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 defeat to Halesowen in the third round of the FA Trophy.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - One of the hardest MOTM decisions of the season to make after an abysmal showing. I’ll go for Tobi Sho Silva who at least put some effort in, won flick ons and a had few (albeit very poor) shots on goal. Best of a very bad bunch.

Moment of the match - Halesowen scoring. It started to look increasingly like that if they scored we wouldn’t get back into it and that’s exactly how it played out.

Moan of the match - Whilst I thought they were good value for the win and I have no complaints about them going through, the challenge on Duckworth was a disgrace, if he wanted to stop the play he could’ve just pulled him back. Hopefully Ducky is back soon as hes been player of the season so far in my eyes.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - It’s a difficult one this week as the whole team failed to impress. The Shaymen started well but quickly faded as Halesowen settled into the game; for his contribution to the bright start, my vote goes to Jack Redshaw.

Moment of the match - Nathan Clarke had the chance to save the Shaymen’s blushes with a free header from a corner with 85 minutes on the clock. His tame attempt went wide and in truth, put us all out of our misery. The final whistle couldn’t come soon enough.

Moan of the match - The result will go down in the Shaymen’s history book under the chapter of great missed opportunities. Halesowen will be celebrating their victory for decades to come and for the same reason, it’s a game the home fans will never forget.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - I thought the only two players to emerge with any credit today were Nathan Clarke and Michael Duckworth. Clarke in particular organised the defence well, and got into attacking positions quite regularly, presumably due to our strike force’s lack of height.

Moment of the match - Duckworth was scythed down and badly injured by a player off the ground and diving in horizontally. If that’s not “out of control” I can’t see what is, but the referee decided it was only worthy of a yellow card. Having said that, Town’s record of playing against 10 men is less than impressive.

Moan of the match - Due to the closure of the South Stand, the atmosphere was more akin to a Quakers’ meeting. We might as well have conceded the tie beforehand and all stayed at home. The natural assumption is that we didn’t want to progress in the competition, but I’d be really surprised if that was the case. At least I don’t have to look forward to a midweek trip to Eastleigh now!