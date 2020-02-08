FC Halifax Town 0-1 Halesowen: Wild blasts "abysmal" Shaymen after FA Trophy defeat

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild described his side's performance as "abysmal" after they were knocked out of the FA Trophy by Halesowen.

Jamie Molyneux's second-half goal was enough for the underdogs to progress into the quarter-finals against a Halifax team who were well below par.

"I thought we lacked urgency and impetus, I thought it was a case of lads thinking they can stay in first gear," Wild said.

"Not good enough. They were better than us, they went man-for-man against us.

"There's two types of bravery in football, there's getting your head on it and getting your head in where it hurts, and there's getting on the ball when people are up your backside, and we can't say we did either today.

"We lacked any impetus, any bravery with the ball and we got what we deserved in my opinion.

"I thought we were abysmal. We can maybe get away with a couple being off their game but when it's six or seven of them who don't show up, you've no chance.

"It shows what we're achieving because every week the lads have got to be at their maximum to win, and when they're not, we get beat.

"It shows what level the lads have got to be at and we were nowhere near that today."

When asked why his side were so poor, Wild said: "Players not performing at the levels they should be performing at.

"I've just said in there nobody can knock on my door on Friday when I name the team next week and say I should be playing.

"If you're going to turn in performances like that then I won't pick you, it's as simple as that.

"We were poor all over the park, not brave enough on the ball, not brave enough to break them down."

The Shaymen rarely threatened to get back into the game after falling behind a few minutes after half-time.

"We never looked like scoring, that was the problem," said Wild.

"You're only as good as your attacking prowess.

"But it brings us back down to earth doesn't it. It shows we haven't cracked it, and it shows that we now need to push on, push forward and get our stuff together.

"We start from a blank canvas now, and I'll pick the lads I feel deserve to play next Saturday."

Wild took no consolation from the fact the dour display came in the FA Trophy rather than a league match.

"I wanted to win every game, so no. But it shows we haven't cracked it, and shows we've got to keep grafting," he said.

"That'll start Monday morning."

Cameron King and Jamie Allen were both taken off before the hour mark.

"I didn't think he was effective at all," Wild said of King, "I didn't think Jamie Allen was effective at all.

"So I made two quick changes because I needed to get players on the pitch who could affect the game."

Wild was also unhappy at the manner of Halesowen's winner.

"Their goal comes from us being poor in possession, giving the ball away, one pass kills us, and the lad toes it in the bottom corner," he said.

Wild confirmed defender Michael Duckworth had sustained a dislocated shoulder, which could potentially put him out for the season, although he said it was too early to assess the full extent of the injury.

"I thought it was a red card. you can't leave the floor with two feet," added the Town boss.

"It just compounds what is a bad day."