FC Halifax Town 0-1 Harrogate:"We dominated the game, we just couldn't get over the line" rues boss Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild said his team were by far the better side after they lost to a late sucker-punch against Harrogate.

Mark Beck's 88th minute goal meant halifax came away empty-handed from a game they had looked far likelier to win as it went on.

"I thought first-half we looked flat, didn't look like we had the legs," Wild said.

"You reward players after Saturday and give them another chance, and we looked leggy, which is disappointing.

"We geed them up at half-time, tried to get them going, and I thought we got a reaction second-half, I thought we were by far the better side.

"There was only one team going to win the game, we dominated the game, we just couldn't get over the line, which is really disappointing."

When asked whether his side could have done more to stop the goal, Wild said: "We've got to stop the switch of play. It's our corner and they end up scoring.

"We'd worked on their quick transition, they're quick on the break, we'd worked on that but we didn't stop it, and there's no way it should end up in our box so quickly."

Wild said his side were punished for not taking their chances.

"It's difficult to take but that's football. you don't get what you deserve at times," said the Town boss.

"We deserved it on Saturday, we deserved to win tonight. We had enough chances to win the game, but we didn't take them.

"If you don't take your chances you get beat.

Wild felt his side got better as the game went on.

"Second-half, there was only one team who wanted to win the game, and we were camped in their half.

"We just couldn't get the ball in their net. It's disappointing, but goals win games."

Wild added: "I think it's a measure of how far we've come when Harrogate, who were in the play-offs and want to be challenging at the top end of the table, are celebrating a victory here like they did.

"That shows hoe far this group of lads has come."