FC Halifax Town 0-2 Boreham Wood: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town's 2-0 defeat to Boreham Wood at The Shay on Saturday.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - As the team collectively floundered, Jerome Binnom-Williams rolled his sleeves up and tried his hardest. His foraging runs unfortunately came to nothing, but at least he had a go. For a player of his stature, his ball control isn't bad at all.

Moment of the match - Substitute Jeff King came closest for us with a shot that clattered the post. Goalie Ashmore was completely unsighted, so it would definitely have gone in if six inches to the right. Shame that virtually all the other "moments" came from the opposition.

Moan of the match - If I'd been much more patient, somebody would have had to wake me up. Our attacks are so laboured we give the opposition plenty of time to reform, and I don't think we got the ball into Boreham Wood's penalty area more than half a dozen times all day. We play with a single man up front who gets no support whatsoever from our ultra-cautious midfielders. In summary, we show other teams far too much respect at the Shay, and maybe if we tried playing to our own strengths we might score a goal or two.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - There weren’t many players who stood out on Saturday. The team passed the ball well and had good possession at times without creating many chances. My vote this week goes to Josh Staunton.

Moment of the match - Jeff King hit the post with a shot from distance with around 10 minutes remaining. If that would have gone in, perhaps the Shaymen may have got back into the game.

Moan of the match - No complaints this week, Boreham Wood deserved the three points. 2-0 could easily have been three or four based on the clear chances they created.