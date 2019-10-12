FC Halifax Town 0-2 Boreham Wood: "We've got to find a way to beat teams" says frustrated Town boss Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild says his team must find a way to beat sides who sit behind the ball after a frustrating 2-0 home defeat to Boreham Wood.

The Shaymen lost thanks to a goal in each half by Tom Champion and Adam McDonnell but remain top of the National League.

"Boreham Wood executed their plan very well," Wild said. "They hit us with two set-pieces, fair play to them.

"It's another game we've completely dominated, but another game where the team we're playing against has really sat in against us.

"I thought we had a lot of the ball, but showed little composure to execute a goal when we got in their box.

"That's frustrating, but what we've got to do now is find a way to beat teams who come here and sit behind the ball.

"That's three games at home without a goal, and that's not us. So I've got to find a way to sort that out."

Wild wanted to see more urgency and energy from his side.

"We were too slow, ponderous with the ball," he said. "Especially first-half, didn't move the ball quick enough, didn't exploit their gaps.

"How we received the ball was very flat, and only meant we could go one way.

"That's frustrating, but it's not a disaster. We've just got to keep going.

"Teams are paying us a lot of respect, teams are changing formation when they play us, teams are sitting in against us.

"What we've got to do now is, yes we've had a really good start, but we've got to find ways to beat teams."

Town never seemed to recover from Champion's goal just before half-time.

"It was a sucker-punch," said Wild. "It's a set-piece, I have a massive emphasis on dominating both boxes.

"We've conceded in our own box and we've not been good enough in their box. I think that's been key to why we've got beat."

Wild felt the scoreline flattered Boreham Wood.

"Yeah, 100 per cent, but if I was their manager, how they've executed their plan and scored from two set-pieces, and sat in, was fair play to them," said the Town boss.

"They broke when they needed to break, and scored off two set-pieces, which is frustrating because we've completely dominated the whole game again.

"That's four home games we've dominated, and we've won one, drawn one and lost two.

"That's something that we need to be better at."

Halifax have now failed to score in their last three home matches.

"I don't like not scoring, it's frustrating," Wild said. "But we've just got to believe in what we're doing, be better at our plan."

Cameron King, Tobi Sho-Silva and Jamie Allen all started for Town in their three changes from the Chorley game on Tuesday.

"It gave us a bit more liveliness," Wild said. "All I'm trying to do is make sure we're fresh when we go out there, give players a rest when we need to, look after my squad and make sure everybody is fit and raring to go.

"The lads who came in did well, but I've got a lot of things to think about,"