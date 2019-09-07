FC Halifax Town 0-2 Yeovil: "We were second best" admits boss Wild after defeat to Yeovil

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild admitted his side were second best after their 2-0 defeat to Yeovil at The Shay.

A double from Gold Omotayo consigned Town to their second defeat of the season, and ended their stay at the top of the National League.

"We were second best today," said Wild. "One thing I am is honest, and we were second best.

"We looked tired, we looked like a team that put a lot of effort into the last five weeks and it just didn't go our way today.

"I've got no qualms with the result, I thought they came with energy, they got amongst us, they did their homework on us well.

"No qualms with the result, we weren't good enough."

Wild thought it was one game too many for his side after what has been a hectic start to the season.

"I think so, 100 per cent," he said. "We just looked tired.

"We're going to lose football matches, that's the nature of the beast.

"We've just got to make sure that it doesn't happen often, and we keep going and get back on the horse next Saturday."

On Yeovil's fourth minute opener, Wild said: "I think it was systematic of how we started the game. We looked tired, we started tired and continued to be tired through the game."

And on Yeovil's second goal, the Town boss said: "Second goal was a foul on the goalkeeper, but the decisions haven't gone our way today, which is disappointing."

When asked how much of an influence the referee had on the game, Wild said : "Yeovil were better than us, so one thing I don't give is excuses. I'm not an excuse-maker - we weren't good enough today.

"He's not helped us, don't get me wrong, but we weren't good enough today and let's not detract from that. We weren't good enough."

Top-scorer Liam McAlinden was left on the bench for the game, coming on at half-time.

"We thought McAlinden looked tired on Tuesday so, sometimes you've got to give people a break," Wild said. "You can't be a one-man show.

"We thought he needed to have a break, and we've got players who can step up to the plate and players who want to play.

"We tried to do that. Was it the right team selection? After Tuesday night, it was but I'm not sure we acquitted ourselves as well as we could do in possession.

"The bravery on the football certainly wasn't there first-half.

"We created chances, but you just think 'the keeper's pulled off a couple of good saves, is it going to be our day?'

"Tobi hit the post early doors (in the second-half), is it going to be our day?

"The answer was no. But it was a culmination of a lot of things."

Wild was booked by referee Joe Hull for his protestations at one point. When asked if he deserved his booking, he said: "Yeah I did. I've been preaching to the players about emotional control this week, and I led shockingly with the emotional control.

"I was getting frustrated but that's a learning curve for me, I've got to shut my mouth.

"Yeah, I did deserve it and I've got to learn from that.

"One thing I will do, if I'm wrong I'll stick my hands up in the dressing room. I've said 'I've told you to do address your emotional control and I didn't do that, so yeah, not good enough from me."

Wild said he hopes to bring in a holding midfielder before the game at Notts County next Saturday.

"I think I need to get somebody in," he said. "I've got a couple of options and hopefully I can reinforce the squad this week."