FC Halifax Town 1-0 Bromley: Summerfield's stunner lifts Shaymen up to third

Halifax v Bromley

The Shaymen were just like their old selves, producing an excellent performance against one of their promotion rivals, and were good value for the win.

And what a win. What a season. Who knows where it will end, but if The Shaymen give it as much effort as they did here, they've got some chance of playing in a different league next term.

Jamie Allen marred an otherwise impressive performance against Dover on Saturday by missing a gilt-edged chance, and squandered another one here five minutes in, when Bromley keeper Ellery Balcombe saved his effort one-on-one after the Town man had pounced on an error by Chris Bush.

Jack Senior and Matty Warburton both returned for The Shaymen, who were a lot brighter on the ball than on Saturday, bursting with creativity, getting their heads up, passing quickly and decisively.

Off the ball they were better too, which they had to be against a better opponent.

But Bromley were kept pretty quiet, with Town creating far more.

The visitors were a distant second best, with only a couple of efforts by Ali Al-Hamadi inside the Town penalty area to speak of.

Balcombe was the much busier keeper, saving from Summerfield's drive and then from Warburton's first time left-foot shot, after which Allen prodded the follow-up wide.

Some of Town's football in the first-half was scintillating, moving the ball with style and panache, and pressing the visitors with intensity.

There was little panache about Bromley, whose dangerman Michael Cheek was nullified by Niall Maher and Tom Bradbury.

Pete Wild spent most of the game leaning against the side of the dugout as if he was waiting for a bus; his team played like they were running for one, full of energy, endeavour and commitment.

Jordan Slew was the most peripheral figure for Halifax, struggling to get up the speed of his team-mates.

Allen had again been effective down the right until he went off injured, combining well with Tyrell Warren, Warburton and Billy Waters had been bright while Summerfield and Martin Woods had controlled midfield, but Town's efforts hadn't been rewarded with a half-time lead.

It was a much more even second-half, with Bromley stemming the flow of Town attacks.

The away side hadn't improved as an attacking force, but Halifax weren't the same threat, with Bromley more effective in regaining possession.

Just when the game was falling into a lull, Summerfield produced a magnificent goal when his 25-yard shot blasted into the bottom corner after his pass to Waters had launched the attack.

That seemed to put the spring back in Town's step. Although Bromley stepped up their attacking efforts, The Shaymen chased, pressed and harried to preserve their lead, led by Waters and Warburton's voracious work rates.

Summerfield's goal aside, it was a messier, scrappier second 45. Bromley struggled to build sustained pressure, while Town weren't threatening another goal, and weren't helping themselves with some sloppy play that only invited the visitors onto them.

Substitute Jude Arthurs glanced a header just wide as the nerves began to jangle around The Shay.

Balcombe kept out efforts from Waters and Warburton which would have settled the nerves.

Bromley were denied what they thought was a penalty for a foul by Senior on substitute Connor Parsons, causing a member of their backroom team to be booked for their protest.

Byron Webster's header from a corner was then saved by Sam Johnson, before Warburton's rasping drive was saved deep in added time.

By the end, Wild was prowling the touchline, counting down the seconds just like everyone else.

Halifax: Johnson, Warren, Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Summerfield, Woods (Spence 82), Warburton, Allen (Thomas 58), Slew (Dearnley 90), Waters. Subs not used: McDonagh, Debrah.

Scorer: Summerfield (64)

Shots on target: 6

Shots off target: 8

Corners: 6

Bromley: Balcombe, Partington, Webster, Bush, Bingham, Coulson (Parsons 68), Vennings (Arthurs 54), Wagstaff, Whitely, Al-Hamadi (Alabi 64), Cheek. Subs not used: Alexander, Cawley.

Scorer:

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 7

Attendance: 1,693

Referee: Jacob Miles