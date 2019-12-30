FC Halifax Town 1-0 Chesterfield: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 win over Chesterfield on Saturday.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - It’s an easy decision this week, Jack Redshaw gets my vote. Redshaw was a constant threat on Saturday, he won the penalty by running at the Chesterfield defence. He scored the penalty and had numerous other attempts on goal.

Moment of the match - The final whistle was a great moment; Chesterfield had their best spell in the last five minutes, anything other than a home win would have been a travesty.

Moan of the match - How can a team do so well one game and be soundly beaten by an average team just a few days earlier? Football is an odd game at times.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Some refreshing performances today, but Jack Redshaw caught the eye on so many occasions that it has to be him. We have too many players who take the easy option and pass the ball sideways or backwards. Run with the ball, or get it forward quickly, and the pressure is on.

Moment of the match - The pre-match team sheet did it for me. Finally, we were trying something different. I spent ages looking at the names and trying to form them into a team, but I couldn’t suss it out. Neither could Chesterfield, apparently!

Moan of the match - Nothing much to moan about at all. Not even any danger from set-pieces, as we pressed forward well, so any conceded free-kicks tended to be in the opposition’s half.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Jack Redshaw, had some brilliant touches and runs beating defenders easily. He’s what we’ve been crying out for. We badly need to sign him up on a contract extension.

Moment of the match - The penalty. Town had been by far the better team and thoroughly deserved to win but it was looking like a frustrating 0-0 draw until yet another great run from Redshaw led to it.

Moan of the match - I thought the constant booing of Mike Fondop from the fans was poor. There was nothing in the challenge he got a yellow card for, Jeff King made a meal of it. He gave everything in his short spell with us and has never acted badly against us since so I was surprised.