FC Halifax Town 1-0 Chesterfield: “I got the reaction I wanted,” says Wild

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild said he got the reaction he wanted after his side beat Chesterfield 1-0 at The Shay.

Jack Redshaw’s second-half penalty was enough to earn Halifax a much-needed win and put their Boxing Day thrashing at Stockport behind them.

“I thought we got the reaction that the fans wanted, and I wanted,” Wild said. ”I changed the shape (to 3-5-2) and went with something a bit different. We had to address us leaking goals and become more of a threat offensively.

“I’m really pleased with how that worked, to say I threw it on them. At 1 o’clock, nobody had any idea of what we were going to do.

“Me and Chris (Millington) gave them some simple rules of what we wanted them to abode by, and they delivered that to the letter.

“All the credit’s got to go to them.”

Wild admitted he was nervous at making such a fundamental change at such short notice.

“Of course, but I had to do something different, I had to be brave, and one thing you’ve got be as a manager at times is brave.

“I thought me and Chris were brave in what we suggested, but the players were braver because they went out and executed it to the letter for us.”

Wild was delighted with how his changes worked out, with Danny Williams and Jeff King starting in unfamiliar roles at wing-back.

“I think lads took their opportunities today,” he said. “I’m sure there will be fans who were crucifying me when they saw Jamie Allen playing through the middle, but he’s a forward as much as a winger.

“I know what he can do, and I thought he got hold of the ball better for us.

“Jack Redshaw showed his quality, special mention’s got to go to the two central midfielders, who covered so much ground, and the two wing-backs, who I thought were excellent and dealt with their threat well.”

Wild said he didn’t think it was a penalty, but was impressed by Redshaw’s contribution.

“I know how good Jack is,” said the Town boss. “I know I’m punching above my weight to get Jack here.

“It’s getting him on the pitch week-in, week-out that’s my job.

“He’s a top player that should be playing in the league.”

On Redshaw’s future, with the striker signing a short-term contract when he joined the club, Wild said: “He’s one of many that will be discussed with the chairman next week.”