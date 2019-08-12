FC Halifax Town 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 win over Dagenham and Redbridge.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Michael Duckworth was head and shoulders above the rest this week, he played really well and encouraged the rest of the team to keep going when the visitors put us under pressure.

Moment of the match - The goal made it three out of three and showed we have the players to score goals this season, something we sadly lacked last time around. Another thing that made my day was my mate Neil Aspin coming to watch the match with me.

Moan of the match - The fans didn’t show up as expected, the team are doing their bit but there were less of our fans than Tuesday night. We need to get behind the lads and show our appreciation.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Michael Duckworth. Duckworth had a great game on Saturday, always calm in possession and found the right pass constantly. He looks a much better player than last season.

Moment of the match - Dagenham missed a golden opportunity to equalise half way through the second half. Their striker missed kicked a simple cross from two yards out and made us all laugh. The Shaymen got lucky there.

Moan of the match - I’ve nothing to moan about; three wins in three games, the football is exciting, the crowds are up and the manager seems to know what he’s doing. Roll on the next game.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - Quite a few encouraging performances in the first half. Jamie Allen was a decent outlet for our many breakaways, so he gets my vote this week. I would like to see him cut in on occasions, as he is capable of scoring more than a few goals.

Moment of the match - While the goal is an obvious contender, I thought the true moment of this match was when Dagenham hit the ball low across our goalmouth midway through the second half. It could have gone anywhere, but fortunately whistled just past the far post. We were struggling at that point, and I doubt we would have won if we’d conceded then.

Moan of the match - Not really a moan, but a big concern that we ran out of steam very early. Yes, we are tired, but there’s two more difficult games coming up this week. Fortunately, our manager isn’t afraid to use substitutions, and we actually have a bit of strength in depth now.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Micheal Duckworth, excellent positioning, tacking and passing. Looked solid all game both defensively and on the attack.

Moment of the match - It’s great to see Town players taking on way more shots this season, another one of Cameron King’s this time leading to the goal. It makes for more entertaining football!

Moan of the match - We sat in and were very defensive in the second half so it’s a shame we didn’t have a two goal margin to be more comfortable. A win is a win though so I’m very happy again overall.