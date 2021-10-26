FC Halifax Town 1-0 Dagenham and Redbridge: "He's bringing a lot to the party at the moment," says Wild on match-winner Green

Pete Wild. Photo: Marcus Branston

The Shaymen got back to winning ways and are just three points off top spot in the National League after their seventh home win in a row in all competitions.

"I thought we played really well, I was really pleased with how we performed," said Wild.

"I thought we played really well on Saturday and I thought we needed to repeat that, and the players did it well.

"I watched Dagenham's game against Boreham Wood on Sunday and I thought we've got to play how we played against Solihull.

"The players did that excellently, there were some frustrated boys on the bench, but that's my job and I have to pick the team that's going to win the game."

Wild admitted the one frustration on the night was Town's inability to convert chances and see off their visitors sooner.

"We were saying at half-time we've got to shoot more, we've got to try and kill teams off," he said.

"We didn't and we made it a contest, but I'm still really pleased with how it's turned out."

Town got a rare goal from a corner for their winner.

"Milly deserves a lot of credit, he works so hard on set pieces, and I'm glad we've scored from one tonight," said Wild.

"If you want Kieran Green anywhere, you want him in the middle of goal.

"We can always improve on set-pieces, they're a massive part of the game and it's something we work so hard on."

On man-of-the-match Green, Wild said: "Kieran's been fantastic this year, we were very lucky to get him on a two-year deal and he's proving every bit worth of that.

"He's really good in and out of possession, but he's also helping young Kian next to him, so he's bringing a lot to the party at the moment and long may that continue.